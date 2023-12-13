Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Wednesday ahead of the latest interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve. Major European markets were higher after a mixed start. TSX futures were modestly lower.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat above break even. On Tuesday, all three again saw gains, managing their best intraday levels since last year. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.42 per cent.

Wednesday’s key event will be the Fed’s policy decision, due at 2 p.m. ET. Markets have priced in no change in rates at the meeting but traders will be watching for signals about the how soon the central bank may be considering cutting borrowing costs. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a roughly 75-per-cent chance that the first rate cut could come as early as May.

“The question here is whether the Fed will shift to accommodate the market view or take on a more cautious approach to the detriment of market sentiment,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“With the U.S. economy remaining remarkably resilient, and inflation likely to remain above target throughout half of next year, the chance of a hawkish shift in expectations does bring a potential hurdle for the currently upbeat markets overcome.”

Other world central banks, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, are scheduled to follow with policy announcements later in the week. The Bank of Canada’s Tiff Macklem is also scheduled to speak in Toronto on Friday. Canada’s central bank again held rates steady at its meeting earlier this month.

On the corporate side, Montreal-based retailer Dollarama Inc. is scheduled to release results ahead of the start of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.28 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.23 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.89 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker, adding to the previous session’s sharp losses, as traders await the Fed’s policy decision.

The day range on Brent was US$72.29 to US$73.42 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$67.71 to US$68.86. Both benchmarks saw losses on Tuesday after the latest U.S. inflation report suggested persistent underlying price pressures in the U.S. economy.

“Oil prices experienced a significant decline of more than 3% on Tuesday,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said. “This drop followed the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which indicated that inflation remained persistent in November despite a widespread decrease in gasoline and energy prices.

“This development diminishes the outlook for the Federal Reserve to initiate interest rate cuts as aggressively as market pricing, which raises the odds of a Fed-induced recession.”

Meanwhile, nearly 200 nations at the COP28 conference reached a historic deal to begin reducing the global consumption of fossil fuels, meant to send a signal to investors in oil and other fossil fuels, Reuters reports this morning.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher but were still not far off recent three-week lows as the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of today’s Fed decision.

Spot gold gained 0.1 per cent at US$1,981.29 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,996.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady to modestly weaker while its U.S. counterpart recouped some of the previous session’s losses against a basket of global currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.48 US cents to 73.62 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has lost about 0.29 per cent against the U.S. dollar for the year to date.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was up 0.14 per cent at 104.01 by early Wednesday morning.

The euro was down 0.14 per cent at US$1.0780. Britain’s pound was off 0.36 per cent at US$1.2518 after new figures showed the U.K. economy contracted in October.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.191 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian national balance sheet accounts for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. producer price index for November.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press