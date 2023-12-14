Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Thursday as markets look to continue the previous session’s Fed-inspired rally. Major European markets were up with more central banks set to make rate announcements. TSX futures were positive.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in positive territory ahead of the North American opening bell. All three saw gains of more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, with the Dow finishing at a record high. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up nearly 2 per cent yesterday for its highest finish since early February.

Interest rates remain a key driver for stocks after the Federal Reserve held borrowing costs steady, as expected, on Wednesday afternoon but also struck a dovish tone and suggested the discussion of rate cuts is now coming “into view”. A number of Wall Street banks moved forward their forecasts for the start of rate cuts in the wake of the comments with Goldman Sachs now forecasting three consecutive quarter point rate cuts next year starting in March followed by another 25-basis-point reduction later in the year.

“There’s been a lot of debate in recent weeks about whether investors are getting ahead of themselves, too optimistic about how quickly the Fed will cut rates but the message from the central bank is that is not the case,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “And in typical fashion, investors have now gone further, pricing in six rate cuts next year starting in March.

“That’s also forced investors to reassess whether they’re in fact too pessimistic with other central banks too.”

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are among world central banks making rate decisions on Thursday. Both are expected to remain on hold, although Mr. Erlam noted that the ECB is now expected to cut rates by 150 basis points over the next 12 months and the BoE between 100 and 125 basis points.

In Canada, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to speak in Toronto on Friday.

Elsewhere, Canadian investors will get a snapshot of the health of the country’s real estate market this morning, with new figures from the Canadian Real Estate Associations.

Economists are expecting existing home sales to fall about 1 per cent year-over-year, with average prices rising 1.5 per cent.

On the corporate side, Sobeys-parent Empire Co. Ltd reports earnings this morning. Travel company Transat AT also releases results.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.34 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 jumped 2.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.72 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.73 per cent. The Bank of Japan’s policy decision is due next week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.07 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up, buoyed by a dovish Fed, a softer U.S. dollar and a bigger-than-expected decline in weekly U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent was US$74.44 to US$75.70 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$69.54 to US$70.79. Both benchmarks were up nearly 2 per cent in the predawn period.

“The prospect of deep rate cuts from central banks next year has boosted the global economic prospects and in turn the price of oil,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said in an early note.

“The question now is whether central banks are responding just in time or whether it will prove to be just too late. Oil prices over the coming weeks may offer some insight into market expectations on that.

Sentiment drew support from figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrel decline in stockpiles last week. Similarly, prices benefitted from a lower U.S. dollar following indications of future Fed rate cuts. A weaker dollar makes crude less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency raised its demand forecast for next year early Thursday morning. World consumption will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, the Paris-based IEA said in a monthly report, up 130,000 bpd from its previous forecast, Reuters reported.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$2,034.99 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after rising more than 2 per cent on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures jumped 2.6 per cent to US$2,049.80.

“A weaker dollar and lower yields, if sustained, could continue to boost gold at a time when traders are feeling much more optimistic,” Mr. Erlam said. “Perhaps gold could enjoy a Santa rally of its own this year.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was up while its U.S. counterpart traded near a four-month low against a group of currencies on expectations that U.S. rates will begin falling in the new year.

The day range on the loonie was 73.95 US cents to 74.35 US cents. The dollar was near the upper end of that range in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has gained roughly 1 per cent against its U.S. counterpart over the past five days.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.29 per cent in early trading at 102.58. Earlier in the session, the index hit its lowest level since August.

The euro was up 0.31 per cent at US$1.0909 while Britain’s pound added 0.36 per cent to US$1.2664.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 3.949 per cent ahead of the North American open.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 9.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for November.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for November.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for November.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for October.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press