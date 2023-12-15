Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Friday as key indexes head to a winning week. Major European markets were also modestly higher in morning trading. TSX futures edged up.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water in the early premarket period. All three saw gains on Thursday and are up more than 2 per cent for the week so far. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 0.72 per cent and was 2.3-per-cent higher for the week heading into Friday’s session.

Markets got a boost this week after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but also signalled the possibility of rate cuts in the new year. However, both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, in subsequent policy announcements, also left rates unchanged but suggested borrowing costs will remain longer for higher.

“The contrast between the resilient US economy adopting a dovish stance and faltering European economies holding on to a hawkish position gives the impression that something is amiss,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Later Friday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will give an end-of-year speech to the Canadian Club Toronto. Mr. Macklem’s remarks will be released by the bank at 12:25 p.m. ET. Early this month, the Bank of Canada kept borrowing costs unchanged but maintained that it could again raise rates if necessary to combat inflation.

“It would be surprising if he deviated from the hawkish pushback by the bank,” BMO chief economist Doug Porter said in a recent note.

“The conventional wisdom is that the Canadian economy is succumbing to rate hikes and inflation is poised to melt further, paving the way for rate cuts early next year. And, yet, auto sales continue to rebound forcefully amid more plentiful supplies, home sales appear to have stabilized (albeit at low levels), and job gains are still chugging along.”

More troubling for the central bank’s inflation outlook, he said, is that unit labour costs have spiked more than 6 per cent year-over-year driven by solid wage growth and declining productivity.

“The bottom line is that the wait for rate relief may be longer than markets currently expect,” he said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.36 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.66 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.87 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.38 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were firmer and looked set for their first weekly gain in two months on the back of optimism over potential U.S. rate cuts in the new year.

The day range on Brent was US$76.45 to US$77.14 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.47 to US$72.10. Both benchmarks were modestly positive for the week by early Friday morning.

Prices were supported this week by the Fed’s dovish tilt as well as weakness in the U.S. dollar and an new forecast from the International Energy Agency suggesting higher demand in 2024.

“The weakness in the U.S. dollar, along with an expectation that we could see multiple rate cuts next year has helped to give oil prices a lift in expectation that any boost from lower rates will offer an economic stimulus to growth prospects next year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

In other commodities, spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$2,037.59 per ounce by early Friday morning and was up 1.7 per cent for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$2,052.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart looked set for its biggest weekly decline in five months.

The day range on the loonie was 74.52 US cents to 74.78 US cents in the early premarket period. By early Friday morning, the Canadian dollar was up 1.55 per cent over the last five days against the greenback.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was fairly steady at 102.06. The index was on track for a weekly decline of nearly 2 per cent, its biggest since July, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was down 0.30 per cent at US$1.0961. Britain’s pound was up 0.18 per cent at US$1.2790.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.911 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

The Globe’s Nicolas Van Praet reports two of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s largest shareholders are demanding the Canadian clothing maker reinstate its founder and chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy, saying the company botched its CEO succession. Los Angeles-based hedge fund Browning West and Toronto-based investment management firm Turtle Creek Asset Management have written letters to Gildan’s board urging the company to immediately reappoint Mr. Chamandy. Browning holds a roughly 4-per-cent stake in Gildan while Turtle Creek has a roughly 3.3-per-cent position, according to a regulatory filing last September.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for December.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for November.

(12:25 ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at the Canadian Club in Toronto.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press