Equities

Wall Street futures were modestly lower early Friday as indexes try for weekly gains with traders awaiting a key reading on U.S. inflation. Major European markets saw a tentative advance after a weaker start. TSX futures were weaker.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat just below break even in the early premarket period. All three saw gains on Thursday and were up for the week so far. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.8 per cent yesterday and was up roughly 1 per cent for the week heading into Friday’s session.

Ahead of the start of trading, Canadian investors will get October GDP figures from Statistics Canada. Economists are expecting to see slight growth for the month.

“The economy likely expanded a modest 0.1 per cent in October,” BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a recent note.

“Our call is a tick below the flash estimate as hours worked were flat and reflecting broader economic struggles. We’re not expecting big things out of the November flash either, as high interest rates continued to weigh on growth.”

In the third quarter of the year, the economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.1 per cent. Most economists had been forecasting modest growth. Statscan’s early forecast, released alongside the third-quarter GDP report, suggested growth of 0.2 per cent in October.

On Wall Street, markets will get a reading on the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation with the release of personal consumption expenditure data, which measures personal spending on goods and services by U.S. households.

“Today’s inflation print is the Fed puzzle’s last crucial piece,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“If today’s PCE print comes in as soft as expected, or ideally softer-than-expected, we shall see the rally in bonds – and perhaps in stocks – extend the Santa rally.”

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Stefanie Marotta and James Bradshaw report Ottawa has given the go-ahead to Royal Bank of Canada’s $13.5-billion takeover of Britain-based HSBC Holdings PLC’s Canadian subsidiary, with the bank agreeing to several commitments to close the deal. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland gave the final word on the acquisition Thursday night, and her stamp of approval seals the biggest domestic banking deal on record.

On Wall Street, shares of Nike sank 11 per cent in premarket trading after the sportswear giant cut its annual revenue forecast and laid out a US$2-billion cost-saving plan as consumer spending turns cautious.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX was up 0.05 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat while France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.06 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.69 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher and on track for solid weekly gains as tension in the Red Sea continues to underpin market sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$79.35 to US$80.35 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.80 to US$74.89. Both benchmarks are headed to a weekly rise of nearly 5 per cent.

An increasing number of companies have said they plan to avoid the Red Sea due to recent on vessels carried out by the Houthi militant group, underpinning demand concerns in the market. The attacks have caused global trade disruptions through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 per cent of worldwide trade, according to Reuters.

“The longevity of impact on prices is completely dependent on the length of time that shipping companies continue to steer clear of the area. What has exaggerated such impact is the lack of clarity on how, where and when the so-called naval coalition will turn up,” PVM analyst John Evans said.

In other commodities, gold was trading near its best level in three weeks and was on track for a weekly gain, supported by a softer U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$2,049.20 per ounce by early Friday morning, after hitting its highest since Dec. 4 earlier in the session. Bullion has risen 1.6 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,061.40 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart traded near four-month lows.

The day range on the loonie was 75.21 US cents to 75.36 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up 0.8 per cent against the greenback for the week as of early Friday morning.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of currencies, was down 0.11 per cent at 101.73. The index was down 1.73 per cent for the year-to-date.

The euro gained 0.03 per cent to US$1.1014. Britain’s pound advanced 0.13 per cent to US$1.2704 early Friday morning.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10 year note was lower at 3.861 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian monthly real GDP for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods and core orders for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press