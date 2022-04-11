Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity David Kostin sounded a bit anxious about the upcoming earnings season (my emphasis),

“S&P 500 this week fell by 1% led by a 2% sell-off in growth stocks as nominal ten-year Treasury yields jumped to 2.7%, the highest since 2018, and real yields rose to -0.19%, the highest since the pandemic started. Reporting season begins next week and consensus expects 1Q S&P 500 EPS growth to decelerate to 5% year/year and margins to contract by 5 bpto 11.8%. However, EPS growth excluding Energy will be flat and margins will compress by 58 bp [basis points] .We expect negative revisions to 2Q-4Q EPS estimates. Three topics for managements to address: (1) consumer demand, (2) margins, and (3) supply chain resilience.”

Stock prices have been highly sensitive to reductions in forward profit guidance so things might get a bit choppy in the coming weeks.

“GS’s Kostin sounds a bit anxious abut earnings season” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley strategist Guneet Dhingra went directly to the issue at top of mind for investors with ‘Living with Yield Curve Inversion’ published over the weekend,

“Observations over the last 70 years suggest that almost every time the 2s10s yield curve has inverted, a recession has followed close behind (it’s correlation, not causality though). We think that this time is different. We think that an inverted yield curve is here to stay, without necessarily being a signal for a recession ahead … Unless one believes that the curve inversion in 2019 predicted the 2020 Covid recession, it is likely that the predictive power of the yield curve inversion would have been debunked in 2020 … a number of technical distortions mean that the yield curve is artificially flatter than comparable points in the past. A combination of (1) a significant amount of Fed QE, (2) significant demand from defined benefit US pension funds, and (3) sporadic flight-to-quality demand for Treasuries has depressed 10-year and 30-year yields well below the levels consistent with inflation and growth. We estimate that these distortions have kept the curve up to 50-100bp flatter than its true level. Arguably, a 2s10s curve below -75bp should be the new recession signal, instead of 2s10s below 0bp.”

“MS: an inverted yield curve is here to stay, without necessarily being a signal for a recession ahead” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Also from Morgan Stanley, chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson, who has been correctly recommended defensive portfolio positioning in recent weeks, says that markets were even worse than they looked in the firs quarter,

“The underlying message is clear: Stay Defensively oriented because growth is going to disappoint. 1Q was tough but even worse under the hood … Under the surface, stocks started to figure it out in November This is when expensive stocks began their worst 4 month period of performance in history outside of recessions … The S&P 500 saw a maximum drawdown of -13% at the index level—this is a much more severe drawdown than normal. The median quarter since 2000 saw a maximum drawdown of only -6% ... The internal message from stocks is diverging again from bonds and the S&P 500. When that happens we think it pays to follow stocks. Our main takeaway is to stay defensive and be wary of what bonds are really saying about growth. The move looks more technical at this point which tends to exhaust and reverse quickly. Cyclicals look most vulnerable … YTD, [our Fresh Money Buy List model portfolio] is outperforming the S&P by over 600 bps thanks to our defensive orientation … As we head into 1Q reporting season, consensus is estimating year over year growth of 4.6%, a significant deceleration from last year when growth ranged from 28% to 92%. The strongest growth is expected in Energy, Industrials, and Materials, while the weakest growth is expected in Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Comm Services… "

The Fresh Money Buy list includes a mere 10 stocks – AT&T Inc., CenterPoint Energy Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Humana Inc., McDonald’s Corp., Mondelez International Inc., SBA Communications , Simon Property Group Inc. and Welltower Inc.

" MS’s Fresh Money Buy List” – (table) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Why American Teens are So Sad” – Thompson, The Atlantic

Tweet of the day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.