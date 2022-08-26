Dexterra Group DXT-T provides infrastructure and services for a range of industries. For those who are bullish on economy-sensitive stocks despite recession chatter and have the risk tolerance to ride out interest-rate-driven volatility, Dexterra Group may be a contrarian play to watch. The stock is down more than 10 per cent over the past year, and insiders are buying. Since the beginning of March, five Dexterra Group insiders bought a total of 60,548 common shares at an average price of $6.28. Four insiders also acquired 46,768 shares via options (not on chart).

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

