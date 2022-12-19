I’m pleased to highlight the Smaller Stable Dividend Portfolio this week along with updates to a variety of popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that I’ve described in detail in separate articles. For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, and the Dividend Monster Portfolio. The latest addition is the Smaller Stable Dividend Portfolio. It seeks low-volatility dividend stocks that are too small for the regular Stable Dividend Portfolio.

Small Stable Dividend Portfolio Small low-volatility dividend stocks Name Price Yield Volatility P/E Acadian Timber AND-T 15.17 7.6 21.4 28.4 AGF Management AGF.B-T 6.69 6.0 33.1 7.9 Atrium Mortgage Investment AI-T 10.87 8.3 22.5 11.8 Bird Construction BDT-T 7.09 5.5 29.1 8.4 BMTC Group GBT-T 11.55 3.1 31.0 6.8 Corby Spirit and Wine CSW-A-T 16.98 5.2 18.4 18.6 Dexterra Group DXT-T 5.41 6.5 32.2 33.4 Diversified Royalty DIV-T 3.06 7.7 26.0 14.6 Doman Building Materials DBM-T 5.70 9.8 35.3 5.8 Exco Technologies XTC-T 7.75 5.4 26.4 16.2 Firm Capital Mortgage FC-T 10.97 8.5 18.6 12.1 Information Services ISV-T 23.34 3.9 34.3 10.9 K-Bro Linen KBL-T 29.06 4.1 29.4 52.2 Magellan Aerospace MAL-T 7.08 1.4 30.9 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T 15.02 9.6 22.2 9.4 Pizza Pizza Royalty PZA-T 13.64 6.2 22.4 16.5 TerraVest Industries TVK-T 25.24 1.6 28.1 8.8 TWC Enterprises TWC-T 17.11 1.2 20.4 12.2 VersaBank VBNK-T 10.14 1.0 29.7 12.8 Yellow Pages Y-T 14.21 4.2 23.9 4.3

Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO-X-T 43.30 4.3 16.4 11.9 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 68.68 6.0 19.2 8.0 BCE BCE-T 63.38 5.8 17.0 18.6 Canadian Utilities CU-T 37.32 4.8 16.2 13.4 Capital Power CPX-T 49.30 4.7 19.7 15.5 Emera EMA-T 53.36 5.2 18.8 13.3 Enbridge ENB-T 53.39 6.6 18.8 18.2 Extendicare EXE-T 6.66 7.2 18.0 65.0 Fortis FTS-T 54.98 4.1 16.1 20.6 Hydro One H-T 37.28 3.0 16.3 22.0 Intact Financial IFC-T 203.97 2.0 19.0 14.9 Metro MRU-T 78.38 1.4 17.8 21.4 Power Corp POW-T 33.00 6.0 19.6 13.9 Rogers Sugar RSI-T 5.80 6.2 15.6 26.1 Royal Bank of Canada RY-T 130.91 4.0 17.6 11.9 Sun Life Financial SLF-T 63.25 4.6 19.3 11.2 TELUS T-T 28.10 5.0 17.6 20.7 Thomson Reuters TRI-T 156.92 1.5 18.9 76.5 Timbercreek Financial TF-T 7.57 9.1 17.5 17.8 TMX Group X-T 138.04 2.4 19.5 21.0

Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Price Yield Volatility P/E Algoma Central ALC-T 16.70 4.1 21.2 8.2 Bank of Montreal BMO-T 126.16 4.5 20.9 9.4 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 68.68 6.0 19.2 8.0 CIBC CM-T 58.52 5.8 22.4 8.4 Cogeco Communications CCA-T 75.16 4.1 24.3 7.9 First National Financial FN-T 35.48 6.8 24.5 11.0 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 30.45 6.4 20.2 1.4 National Bank of Canada NA-T 95.00 4.1 20.7 9.8 Quebecor QBR-B-T 28.11 4.3 23.8 10.9 TD Bank TD-T 90.40 4.2 19.8 10.3

Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E ARC Resources ARX-T 17.80 3.4 60.7 6.2 Canadian Natural Resources CNQ-T 74.65 4.6 48.8 7.4 Cardinal Energy CJ-T 7.27 9.9 67.7 20.8 Freehold Royalties FRU-T 15.87 6.8 49.6 7.5 Lundin Gold LUG-T 13.95 3.7 47.9 16.8 Pason Systems PSI-T 15.79 3.0 55.4 15.8 Peyto Exploration PEY-T 13.67 9.7 48.0 7.1 Pine Cliff Energy PNE-T 1.61 8.1 182.0 4.0 PrairieSky Royalty PSK-T 21.12 4.5 55.3 17.4 Surge Energy SGY-T 8.48 5.0 104.0 4.2 Source: Bloomberg

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Dec. 9, 2022. Norman has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price-to-earnings over the last four quarters, 12 month return = total return over the last 12 months including reinvested dividends.

A customary caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours, because less tangible factors can be important. For instance, the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

