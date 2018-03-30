Director buying after Bombardier stock takes off

Bombardier Inc. set a 52-week high of $4.16 on Feb. 28.

The stock is up about 25 per cent over the past three months, and more than 50 per cent since we featured it in March of 2017.

The stock has made our screens again after company director Douglas Oberhelman spent $374,880 picking up shares in the public market on March 12. Mr. Oberhelman acquired 100,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at $3.75.

It is often a positive sign to see an insider buying into relative share price strength.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.