INK Canadian Insider Index member Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. CTC-A-T is up more than 10 per cent year-to-date, setting a 2023 high of $174.81 on Feb. 17. The stock’s run was helped by fourth-quarter results reported before the open Feb. 16. Earnings came in at $9.09 per diluted share, a record fourth quarter for the company and up from $8.34 a year ago. Following the news, a director spent $119,384 picking up Class A shares on Feb. 21. There are two lines on the chart because the company has two classes of shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

