Director buys as Morguard comes off its highs

Last week, we highlighted Boardwalk REIT as being worth a look should economic growth and inflation look set to miss expectations. Today we turn to another real estate firm, Morguard . It owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties in North America and provides advisory and management services. From June 8th to 28th, director William Braithwaite bought 850 common shares at an average price of $145.84 after the stock came off its high of $158.01. Earlier in April, another director bought 5,000 shares at $118.00.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
