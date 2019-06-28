Director Franklin Berger buys as Bellus Health stock blasts higher

Bellus Health Inc. is working on drug candidate BLU-5937 that targets chronic cough. On June 20, drug giant Merck & Co. gave a presentation on its competing chronic-cough drug candidate and suggested there could be other applications for it targeting other ailments including endometrial pain and sleep apnea. Investors liked the implications for Bellus and pushed the stock higher. A company director was also buying. Between June 20-21, Franklin Berger bought 100,000 shares in the public market between the prices of $2.70 and $2.80.
