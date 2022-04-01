Car dealer AutoCanada Inc. ACQ-T stock has struggled in 2022, likely because of investor worries about headwinds facing the auto industry, including chip shortages, rising interest rates and oil prices. However, the stock has rallied since Q4 results were announced on March 2, when the company reported record revenue for the quarter of $1.196-billion. Two directors have spent a combined $467,313 picking up shares in the public market since the Q4 news. The biggest buyer was Joseph Matheson, who purchased 15,000 shares at an average price of $27.75.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

