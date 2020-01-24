Directors buy near Aecon Group lows

We see three encouraging signs at Aecon Group Inc. (Friday’s close $xx.xx) for contrarians. First, insiders bought around recent lows. Over the past 90 days, two directors acquired a total of 5,660 common shares at an average price of $17.97. That reinforces the idea that the stock has strong technical support around $17. Secondly, according to INK signals, Aecon has a potential short-squeeze setup as short-sellers are betting against a firm with relatively high insider commitment. Finally, Aecon has relatively attractive valuations such as a price to cash flow ratio of 6.2.
