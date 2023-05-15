Skip to main content
Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail

I’m pleased to provide the Simple Momentum list of stocks along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about

the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio and the Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Simple momentum

Top returns over the last 12 months

Name Price12 Month ReturnP/EYield
ShawcorSCL-T12.79174.537.3
BELLUS HealthBLU-T19.42131.2
Torex GoldTXG-T25.2799.19.5
Lundin GoldLUG-T19.2498.9204.72.8
Alamos GoldAGI-T18.4297.459.20.7
BombardierBBD-B-T56.2695.78.5
ShopifySHOP-T85.5093.3
ERO CopperERO-T27.2085.331.8
North American ConstructionNOA-T26.1175.010.11.5
ATS CorpATS-T57.3471.238.6
Uni-SelectUNS-T46.5770.123.9
Element Fleet ManagementEFN-T17.9066.318.32.2
Stella-JonesSJ-T55.0463.814.01.7
IAMGOLDIMG-T4.4263.1
Wall FinancialWFC-T19.6962.636.015.2
Computer Modelling GroupCMG-T7.3561.828.92.7
Home Capital GroupHCG-T43.4460.112.01.4
SunOptaSOY-T10.6759.5131.9
Boyd Group Services\BYD-T227.5258.586.40.3
Osisko Gold RoyaltiesOR-T23.2057.634.10.9
Restaurant BrandsQSR-T98.2454.331.13.0
Aya Gold & SilverAYA-T10.3953.0
Martinrea InternationalMRE-T12.3851.86.31.6
Ag Growth InternationalAFN-T55.6849.317.51.1
Silvercorp MetalsSVM-T5.0447.316.90.7
StantecSTN-T82.0546.532.11.0
Guardian CapitalGCG-A-T44.3345.93.1
Dundee Precious MetalsDPM-T10.6344.212.52.0
Eldorado GoldELD-T16.0043.922.3
Calibre MiningCXB-T1.6741.511.4

Stable Dividend Portfolio

Low-volatility dividend stocks

NameTickerPriceYieldVolatilityP/E
ATCOACO-X-T45.164.217.311.3
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T65.886.319.68.6
BCEBCE-T64.066.016.419.9
Canadian UtilitiesCU-T39.284.617.113.1
CN RailwayCNR-T161.112.019.420.2
EnbridgeENB-T53.356.718.615.7
ExtendicareEXE-T7.006.918.738.9
FortisFTS-T61.263.717.320.8
Hydro OneH-T39.363.017.223.0
Intact FinancialIFC-T200.702.218.513.4
MetroMRU-T77.751.616.020.0
Power CorpPOW-T36.105.819.113.0
Rogers SugarRSI-T6.225.815.838.5
Royal BankRY-T129.434.116.912.4
Sun Life FinancialSLF-T65.194.418.511.3
TD BankTD-T81.354.719.29.4
TELUST-T27.495.318.120.5
Thomson ReutersTRI-T165.181.619.083.3
Timbercreek FinancialTF-T7.679.018.910.7
TMX GroupX-T142.862.417.421.3

Frugal Dividend Portfolio

Cheap and stable dividend payers

Name PriceYieldVolatilityP/E
Algoma CentralALC-T15.354.724.56.3
Bank of MontrealBMO-T117.634.920.99.8
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T65.886.319.68.6
Capital PowerCPX-T45.605.120.18.8
CIBCCM-T55.176.222.09.0
Great-West LifecoGWO-T38.865.419.92.1
Manulife FinancialMFC-T26.655.523.72.6
National BankNA-T101.183.819.910.7
TC EnergyTRP-T56.246.624.68.3
TD BankTD-T81.354.719.29.4

Dividend Monster Portfolio

High-yield stocks with momentum

Name PriceYield12 Month ReturnP/E
Exchange IncomeEIF-T51.934.941.018.8
Guardian CapitalGCG-A-T44.333.145.9
iA FinancialIAG-T89.223.039.22.4
Leon's FurnitureLNF-T22.522.830.38.7
Lundin GoldLUG-T19.242.898.9204.7
Mullen GroupMTL-T15.314.730.810.1
Parex ResourcesPXT-T28.235.326.93.8
PrairieSky RoyaltyPSK-T22.654.231.617.4
Restaurant BrandsQSR-T98.243.054.331.1
Wall FinancialWFC-T19.6915.262.636.0

Screaming Value Portfolio

Lots of EBIT for a low price

NameTickerPriceEV/EBITP/EYield
Advantage EnergyAAV-T7.492.75.4
Algoma SteelASTL-T9.640.11.12.8
EnerplusERF-T19.592.54.91.5
Frontera EnergyFEC-T11.352.014.6
InterforIFP-T22.672.27.6
Obsidian EnergyOBE-T8.371.60.8
Parex ResourcesPXT-T28.232.43.85.3
PetroTalTAL-T0.732.22.7
StelcoSTLC-T47.912.13.33.5
Vermilion EnergyVET-T16.721.81.42.4

Lemonade Portfolio

Profitable stocks in a sweet trend

Name PriceP/E6 Month ReturnMarket Cap
Athabasca OilATH-T3.054.213.81,789
BombardierBBD-B-T56.268.535.15,566
Calibre MiningCXB-T1.6711.4131.9752
Coveo SolutionsCVO-T6.280.610.4705
Fairfax IndiaFIH-U-T12.5914.322.72,399
Major DrillingMDI-T10.2711.323.0852
MEG EnergyMEG-T21.154.86.56,085
PetroTalTAL-T0.732.72.8645
Spartan DeltaSDE-T15.093.914.72,587
Torex GoldTXG-T25.279.5148.22,170

Free Cash Portfolio

U.S. bargains with free cash flow

Name PriceEV/FCFP/EYield
Capital OneCOF-N89.012.66.22.7
CenteneCNC-N67.624.912.4
Discover FinancialDFN-N96.694.96.52.9
Everest Re GroupRE-N382.874.213.61.7
Lincoln NationalLCN-N20.971.98.6
Marathon PetroleumMPC-N110.944.63.62.7
MetLifeMET-N52.793.49.23.9
Principal Financial GroupPFG-N70.514.719.83.6
Synchrony FinancialSYF-N27.461.74.83.4
Valero EnergyVLO-N108.403.53.03.8

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of May 9, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, FCF = free cash flow, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars, U.S portfolios are presented in U.S. dollar terms.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

