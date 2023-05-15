I’m pleased to provide the Simple Momentum list of stocks along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about

the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio and the Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Simple momentum Top returns over the last 12 months Name Price 12 Month Return P/E Yield Shawcor SCL-T 12.79 174.5 37.3 BELLUS Health BLU-T 19.42 131.2 Torex Gold TXG-T 25.27 99.1 9.5 Lundin Gold LUG-T 19.24 98.9 204.7 2.8 Alamos Gold AGI-T 18.42 97.4 59.2 0.7 Bombardier BBD-B-T 56.26 95.7 8.5 Shopify SHOP-T 85.50 93.3 ERO Copper ERO-T 27.20 85.3 31.8 North American Construction NOA-T 26.11 75.0 10.1 1.5 ATS Corp ATS-T 57.34 71.2 38.6 Uni-Select UNS-T 46.57 70.1 23.9 Element Fleet Management EFN-T 17.90 66.3 18.3 2.2 Stella-Jones SJ-T 55.04 63.8 14.0 1.7 IAMGOLD IMG-T 4.42 63.1 Wall Financial WFC-T 19.69 62.6 36.0 15.2 Computer Modelling Group CMG-T 7.35 61.8 28.9 2.7 Home Capital Group HCG-T 43.44 60.1 12.0 1.4 SunOpta SOY-T 10.67 59.5 131.9 Boyd Group Services\ BYD-T 227.52 58.5 86.4 0.3 Osisko Gold Royalties OR-T 23.20 57.6 34.1 0.9 Restaurant Brands QSR-T 98.24 54.3 31.1 3.0 Aya Gold & Silver AYA-T 10.39 53.0 Martinrea International MRE-T 12.38 51.8 6.3 1.6 Ag Growth International AFN-T 55.68 49.3 17.5 1.1 Silvercorp Metals SVM-T 5.04 47.3 16.9 0.7 Stantec STN-T 82.05 46.5 32.1 1.0 Guardian Capital GCG-A-T 44.33 45.9 3.1 Dundee Precious Metals DPM-T 10.63 44.2 12.5 2.0 Eldorado Gold ELD-T 16.00 43.9 22.3 Calibre Mining CXB-T 1.67 41.5 11.4

Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO-X-T 45.16 4.2 17.3 11.3 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 65.88 6.3 19.6 8.6 BCE BCE-T 64.06 6.0 16.4 19.9 Canadian Utilities CU-T 39.28 4.6 17.1 13.1 CN Railway CNR-T 161.11 2.0 19.4 20.2 Enbridge ENB-T 53.35 6.7 18.6 15.7 Extendicare EXE-T 7.00 6.9 18.7 38.9 Fortis FTS-T 61.26 3.7 17.3 20.8 Hydro One H-T 39.36 3.0 17.2 23.0 Intact Financial IFC-T 200.70 2.2 18.5 13.4 Metro MRU-T 77.75 1.6 16.0 20.0 Power Corp POW-T 36.10 5.8 19.1 13.0 Rogers Sugar RSI-T 6.22 5.8 15.8 38.5 Royal Bank RY-T 129.43 4.1 16.9 12.4 Sun Life Financial SLF-T 65.19 4.4 18.5 11.3 TD Bank TD-T 81.35 4.7 19.2 9.4 TELUS T-T 27.49 5.3 18.1 20.5 Thomson Reuters TRI-T 165.18 1.6 19.0 83.3 Timbercreek Financial TF-T 7.67 9.0 18.9 10.7 TMX Group X-T 142.86 2.4 17.4 21.3

Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Price Yield Volatility P/E Algoma Central ALC-T 15.35 4.7 24.5 6.3 Bank of Montreal BMO-T 117.63 4.9 20.9 9.8 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 65.88 6.3 19.6 8.6 Capital Power CPX-T 45.60 5.1 20.1 8.8 CIBC CM-T 55.17 6.2 22.0 9.0 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T 38.86 5.4 19.9 2.1 Manulife Financial MFC-T 26.65 5.5 23.7 2.6 National Bank NA-T 101.18 3.8 19.9 10.7 TC Energy TRP-T 56.24 6.6 24.6 8.3 TD Bank TD-T 81.35 4.7 19.2 9.4

Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E Exchange Income EIF-T 51.93 4.9 41.0 18.8 Guardian Capital GCG-A-T 44.33 3.1 45.9 iA Financial IAG-T 89.22 3.0 39.2 2.4 Leon's Furniture LNF-T 22.52 2.8 30.3 8.7 Lundin Gold LUG-T 19.24 2.8 98.9 204.7 Mullen Group MTL-T 15.31 4.7 30.8 10.1 Parex Resources PXT-T 28.23 5.3 26.9 3.8 PrairieSky Royalty PSK-T 22.65 4.2 31.6 17.4 Restaurant Brands QSR-T 98.24 3.0 54.3 31.1 Wall Financial WFC-T 19.69 15.2 62.6 36.0

Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Ticker Price EV/EBIT P/E Yield Advantage Energy AAV-T 7.49 2.7 5.4 Algoma Steel ASTL-T 9.64 0.1 1.1 2.8 Enerplus ERF-T 19.59 2.5 4.9 1.5 Frontera Energy FEC-T 11.35 2.0 14.6 Interfor IFP-T 22.67 2.2 7.6 Obsidian Energy OBE-T 8.37 1.6 0.8 Parex Resources PXT-T 28.23 2.4 3.8 5.3 PetroTal TAL-T 0.73 2.2 2.7 Stelco STLC-T 47.91 2.1 3.3 3.5 Vermilion Energy VET-T 16.72 1.8 1.4 2.4

Lemonade Portfolio Profitable stocks in a sweet trend Name Price P/E 6 Month Return Market Cap Athabasca Oil ATH-T 3.05 4.2 13.8 1,789 Bombardier BBD-B-T 56.26 8.5 35.1 5,566 Calibre Mining CXB-T 1.67 11.4 131.9 752 Coveo Solutions CVO-T 6.28 0.6 10.4 705 Fairfax India FIH-U-T 12.59 14.3 22.7 2,399 Major Drilling MDI-T 10.27 11.3 23.0 852 MEG Energy MEG-T 21.15 4.8 6.5 6,085 PetroTal TAL-T 0.73 2.7 2.8 645 Spartan Delta SDE-T 15.09 3.9 14.7 2,587 Torex Gold TXG-T 25.27 9.5 148.2 2,170

Free Cash Portfolio U.S. bargains with free cash flow Name Price EV/FCF P/E Yield Capital One COF-N 89.01 2.6 6.2 2.7 Centene CNC-N 67.62 4.9 12.4 Discover Financial DFN-N 96.69 4.9 6.5 2.9 Everest Re Group RE-N 382.87 4.2 13.6 1.7 Lincoln National LCN-N 20.97 1.9 8.6 Marathon Petroleum MPC-N 110.94 4.6 3.6 2.7 MetLife MET-N 52.79 3.4 9.2 3.9 Principal Financial Group PFG-N 70.51 4.7 19.8 3.6 Synchrony Financial SYF-N 27.46 1.7 4.8 3.4 Valero Energy VLO-N 108.40 3.5 3.0 3.8

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of May 9, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, FCF = free cash flow, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars, U.S portfolios are presented in U.S. dollar terms.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

