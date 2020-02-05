 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Dividend growth is the power behind the gains of these stocks over the past decade

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

As a company’s dividend growth goes, so goes its share price.

Example One: The dividend at Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) dividend increased by an average 15.6 per cent over the past 10 years, and the share price increased by an average annual 15.7 per cent.

Example Two: The dividend at Metro Inc. (MRU-T) increased an average 15.9 per cent over the past decade and the share price rose 16.9 per cent on an annualized basis.

Story continues below advertisement

Example Three: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) increase its dividend by an average annual 6 per cent and the bank’s shares gained an average annual 7 per cent.

These numbers were supplied by Tom Connolly, former publisher of an exclusive newsletter called The Connolly Report and one of the country’s foremost experts on dividend investing. In a recent report for his followers, Mr. Connolly included a chart that highlights one of his key dividend investing rules: “As the dividend goes, so does the price.”

Canadian investors are dividend enthusiasts for good reason – they provide tax-advantaged gains in non-registered accounts and they’re a big part of the total returns generated by the stock markets. Total return means dividends combined with changes in share price.

The best dividend stocks offer dividend growth – consistent annual increases in the cash investors receive each quarter. Dividend growth can help you offset the effects of inflation, and drive share price growth.

No, the link between dividend growth and share price appreciation isn’t a done deal.

Take energy stocks, for example. Mr. Connolly’s data show that the dividend at Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) increased by an average 7.4 per cent annually over the past 10 years, but the share price fell by 1.7 per cent on an average annual basis. In other cases, the correlation between dividends and share price is fuzzy. Loblaw (L-T) dividends rose 4 per cent annually, while the share price increased 9.8 per cent.

Overall, though, the correlation is striking. Dividends for the 31 stocks followed by Mr. Connolly rose by a 10-year average annual 8.2 per cent, while share prices gained 8.6 per cent. That’s the power of dividend growth in action.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies