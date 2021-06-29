Dividend hikes, share buybacks ahead in Canadian energy sector

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Dividend hikes, share buybacks ahead in Canadian energy sector

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

CIBC recently completed a virtual energy conference and analyst Dennis Fong came away more convinced of payout increases and buybacks in the sector,

“Capital discipline and maximizing free cash flow remain the core focus. Despite rising commodity prices, we found very little indication that producers are likely to meaningfully increase capital programs through the balance of 2021. Free cash flow generation, debt reduction, and returning cash to shareholders continue to dominate capital allocation decisions. We see improvements in commodity pricing accruing to shareholders through 2021 and into 2022. We would not be surprised to see dividend increases from royalty companies in particular (FRU/PSK/TPZ), along with producers (ERF/OVV/POU/TOU/WCP) or share buybacks (SU/CVE/IMO/CNQ) as price strength continues.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB CIBC sees shareholder-friendly developments in Canadian energy sector” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Sticking with the energy theme, BMO sees better days ahead for the Calgary housing market,

“Home prices in the city have improved in the past year, rising 11% year-over-year in May (MLS HPI basis), and look to nearly repeat that pace in June. But even that sturdy gain trails well behind the rest of the country, and follows a long period of fallow for local prices. To cite but one extreme, prices in Windsor, Ontario have recently eclipsed that of Calgary for the first time on record. Five years ago, Calgary’s prices were more than double Windsor’s level (chart). (Windsor is chosen very deliberately, as its auto-driven economy is arguably the biggest winner from low oil prices.) However, the big recovery in oil prices (dot) suggest that better times lie ahead for the Calgary housing market — certainly relatively”

“@SBarlow_ROB Better days ahead for Calgary housing market (BMO)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Scotia strategist Jean-Marie Gauthier sees the TSX as much more attractively valued than U.S. equities,

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite solid gains in the last 12M (+32% YoY in C$, +46% in US$), the TSX has not outperformed the S&P 500 all that meaningfully (+40% YoY). Considering the length of the previous underperformance cycle and current macro tailwinds, we would have expected a somewhat larger gap. Moreover, as shown in the upper Chart of the Day, the TSX’s valuation levels vs. the S&P 500 should have been a large boon in its favour: currently trading at 16.0x forward earnings and 2.2x book value, the discount vs. the S&P 500 (21.2x and 4.6x) stands at levels last seen during the tech bubble. In our view, the TSX has a large valuation rerating potential that could power an extended outperformance cycle, as it did post the tech bubble. Perhaps the missing ingredient of EPS growth will finally tip the scale in the TSX’s favour: our lower Chart of the Day illustrates relative earnings trends between the TSX and S&P 500. U.S. earnings have continuously outpaced those of the TSX from mid 2010 to 2020. Yet, Canadian earnings have now taken up leadership in the last few months (+6.7% YoY relative to the S&P 500)”

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS: TSX is cheaper than SPX and has better EPS growth” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“TSX outruns Wall Street on earnings growth prospects as global economy rebounds” - Reuters

***

Diversion: “Some UFOs can’t be explained: U.S. intelligence report” – CBC

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies