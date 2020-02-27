Dividend hunter? This will help you sort through the best candidates right now on the TSX

The table below represents a test drive for a new weekly report providing details on the highest yielding stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite. We welcome any feedback from readers.
Importantly, the information is intended as
a starting point for further research. We hope the data provided is helpful and credible, but recognize it is not sufficient grounds for actual market transactions on its own. We urge investors to verify the data provided and investigate all cases where ‘NAs’ appear in the table before making buy and sell decisions.
As for methodology, we are relying heavily on S&P long-term credit ratings. Index stocks where no credit rating is available are excluded from the table. Credit rating, payout ratio and trailing price to earnings ratios are included so that investors can begin to assess the sustainability of current dividend income and the potential for dividend growth over time.
Data provided is from Wednesday’s market close.
Company Indicated Dividend Yield Avg. annual 5Y Div Growth rate Total Return 12M S&P LT Credit Rating Payout Ratio % PE Ratio TTM VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc 18.62 1.36 -48.54 BB- 140.54 N-A MIC-T Genworth Mi Canada Inc 16.87 35.08 45.52 BBB+ 126.89 10.69 FEC-T Frontera Energy Corp 10.45 N-A -29.75 BB- N-A 2.34 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd 8.42 4.84 4.91 BBB+ 131.06 15.98 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc 7.60 0.40 -10.51 BB+ 123.37 16.57 BPY-UN-T Brookfield Property Partners 7.60 8.87 -1.07 BBB 69.97 30.84 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc 7.27 -15.70 -49.46 BBB 31.81 N-A SPB-T Superior Plus Corp 6.74 2.38 -0.56 BB 88.29 12.39 ENB-T Enbridge Inc 6.47 14.82 13.09 BBB+ 111.80 19.84 LB-T Laurentian Bank Of Canada 6.38 4.78 8.76 BBB 69.32 10.13 IGM-T Igm Financial Inc 6.20 0.68 15.65 A 72.05 11.67 KEY-T Keyera Corp 6.00 7.96 11.18 BBB 91.13 16.11 EXE-T Extendicare Inc 5.91 0.00 15.58 NR 523.89 185.60 CM-T Can Imperial Bk Of Commerce 5.53 7.21 -1.60 A+ 49.91 8.80 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc 5.47 5.76 12.45 A+ 66.25 64.20 CJR-B-T Corus Entertainment Inc-B Sh 5.42 -26.17 -23.63 BB 32.60 4.97 CPX-T Capital Power Corp 5.42 7.20 32.70 BBB- 250.00 9.61 TCL-A-T Transcontinental Inc-Cl A 5.42 6.58 -19.53 BBB- 46.25 10.36 REI-UN-T Riocan Real Estate Invst Tr 5.41 0.42 11.94 BBB 57.29 10.01 BCE-T Bce Inc 5.37 5.12 12.68 BBB+ 93.93 17.76 POW-T Power Corp Of Canada 5.23 6.91 21.62 A+ 54.41 10.83 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp 5.17 6.77 9.80 BBB 97.84 16.37 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc 5.15 11.36 -15.72 BB- 70.45 11.70 CHP-UN-T Choice Properties Reit 5.10 2.63 13.91 BBB N-A N-A ALA-T Altagas Ltd 5.07 -11.11 33.57 BBB- N-A 14.24 BNS-T Bank Of Nova Scotia 5.00 6.37 4.67 A+ 51.90 10.29 MX-T Methanex Corp 4.98 12.02 -45.95 BB+ 122.91 31.93 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc 4.96 10.49 -13.31 A- 90.35 10.91 CRT-UN-T Ct Real Estate Investment Tr 4.86 3.20 30.49 BBB+ 123.28 38.09 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp 4.83 11.60 8.74 A 36.19 8.44 SJR-B-T Shaw Communications Inc-B 4.77 1.50 -4.30 BBB- 83.87 18.30 T-T Telus Corp 4.66 8.18 10.12 BBB+ 77.78 17.57 BMO-T Bank Of Montreal 4.48 5.72 -3.17 A+ 46.76 10.27 TRP-T Tc Energy Corp 4.47 9.34 32.00 BBB+ 70.27 17.12 NTR-T Nutrien Ltd 4.46 N-A -23.65 BBB 103.31 20.70 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank 4.36 9.50 -1.60 AA- 46.09 10.88 EMA-T Emera Inc 4.34 9.86 34.66 BBB+ 85.22 23.44 BEP-UN-T Brookfield Renewable Partner 4.33 9.21 88.58 BBB+ 1471.63 N-A NPI-T Northland Power Inc 4.29 2.13 31.73 BBB 70.02 22.01 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources 4.29 10.76 -0.89 BBB+ 64.91 15.67 RY-T Royal Bank Of Canada 4.19 7.23 4.65 AA- 45.41 11.49 FTT-T Finning International Inc 4.18 3.66 -16.34 BBB+ 55.38 11.98 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd-A 4.17 9.19 26.24 A- 75.32 15.69 BIP-UN-T Brookfield Infrastructure Pa 4.13 12.80 42.14 BBB+ 1103.95 2532.57 FCR-UN-T First Capital Real Estate In 4.03 0.23 3.67 BBB- 36.86 14.31 NA-T National Bank Of Canada 4.00 7.21 22.63 A 41.68 11.15 H-T Hydro One Ltd 3.66 N-A 45.11 A- 73.26 18.50 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc 3.61 7.84 26.10 A+ 47.21 14.23 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.56 14.52 55.26 BBB 133.05 25.92 MG-T Magna International Inc 3.47 18.42 -7.67 A- 26.03 7.81 QSR-T Restaurant Brands Intern 3.44 88.17 2.61 BB 83.36 20.57 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy 3.41 3.13 50.46 BBB- 337.25 133.68 ACO/X-T Atco Ltd -Class I 3.40 13.49 26.27 A- 52.54 8.81 CIX-T Ci Financial Corp 3.40 -9.86 30.72 BBB+ 31.71 10.15 FTS-T Fortis Inc 3.38 7.37 26.42 A- 49.61 22.66 CTC-A-T Canadian Tire Corp-Class A 3.20 16.71 -1.79 BBB+ 33.74 11.36 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd 3.13 10.33 -15.76 AA+ 29.36 10.51 RCI-B-T Rogers Communications Inc-B 3.08 1.79 -9.08 BBB+ 50.12 15.51 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp 2.98 2.42 21.06 BB 77.18 17.06 IAG-T Ia Financial Corp Inc 2.97 11.18 36.03 A 27.37 11.09 CAS-T Cascades Inc 2.94 8.45 16.70 BB- 25.65 12.71 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc 2.43 -27.55 -10.74 BBB 11.85 5.22 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp 2.31 N-A 5.27 NR 0.00 25.68 OSB-T Norbord Inc 2.18 -10.16 22.04 BB N-A N-A CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc 2.13 11.20 34.94 BB+ 30.49 14.90 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Hldgs Ltd 2.10 1.71 -3.21 BBB- 13.74 18.39 WN-T Weston (George) Ltd 2.02 4.53 17.06 BBB 162.12 17.38 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers 1.99 10.49 14.53 BB+ 62.30 34.60 CNR-T Canadian Natl Railway Co 1.99 16.54 5.15 A 36.62 20.62 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp 1.99 2.93 48.58 BBB 48.49 100.16 L-T Loblaw Companies Ltd 1.77 4.93 8.07 BBB 42.38 22.03 TA-T Transalta Corp 1.72 -25.98 30.05 BB+ N-A N-A CCL-B-T Ccl Industries Inc - Cl B 1.71 25.32 -20.11 BBB 25.37 15.73 OTEX-T Open Text Corp 1.65 18.76 17.74 BB+ 59.31 34.92 MRU-T Metro Inc/Cn 1.64 14.64 10.81 BBB 27.94 19.45 BCB-T Cott Corporation 1.60 4.37 5.81 B N-A 77.76 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 1.60 18.02 23.74 NR 31.30 47.12 EMP-A-T Empire Co Ltd 'A' 1.56 5.67 2.96 NR 30.89 18.70 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Cor 1.50 N-A 67.14 BBB 146.09 46.20 TECK-B-T Teck Resources Ltd-Cls B 1.47 -25.98 -54.14 BBB- 33.03 4.83 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd 1.39 23.36 -15.11 BBB- N-A N-A ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp 1.30 3.28 72.99 BBB 8.86 88.81 BAM-A-T Brookfield Asset Manage-Cl A 1.17 12.32 45.00 A- 27.02 17.37 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc 1.08 -22.22 78.32 BB+ 10.51 49.42 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd 0.98 17.53 25.73 BBB+ 17.79 20.73 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc 0.75 1.36 21.85 BBB+ 30.95 42.41 CCO-T Cameco Corp 0.75 -27.52 -26.98 BBB- 42.72 113.03 AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc-Class A 0.63 -24.84 38.89 NR 8.12 28.08 HBM-T Hudbay Minerals Inc 0.62 0.00 -64.38 B N-A 4.68 ATD-B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard -B 0.60 25.08 14.12 BBB 13.85 17.69 DOL-T Dollarama Inc 0.48 10.53 5.04 BBB 9.46 21.62 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co 0.46 -24.21 37.45 NR N-A N-A SNC-T Snc-Lavalin Group Inc 0.29 -24.21 -22.92 BB+ N-A N-A FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd 0.10 -41.29 -34.09 B- N-A 28.31