Dividend hunter? This will help you sort through the best candidates right now on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The table below represents a test drive for a new weekly report providing details on the highest yielding stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite. We welcome any feedback from readers.

Importantly, the information is intended as a starting point for further research. We hope the data provided is helpful and credible, but recognize it is not sufficient grounds for actual market transactions on its own. We urge investors to verify the data provided and investigate all cases where ‘NAs’ appear in the table before making buy and sell decisions.

As for methodology, we are relying heavily on S&P long-term credit ratings. Index stocks where no credit rating is available are excluded from the table. Credit rating, payout ratio and trailing price to earnings ratios are included so that investors can begin to assess the sustainability of current dividend income and the potential for dividend growth over time.

Data provided is from Wednesday’s market close.

CompanyIndicated Dividend YieldAvg. annual 5Y Div Growth rateTotal Return 12MS&P LT Credit RatingPayout Ratio %PE Ratio TTM
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc18.621.36-48.54BB-140.54N-A
MIC-TGenworth Mi Canada Inc16.8735.0845.52BBB+126.8910.69
FEC-TFrontera Energy Corp10.45N-A-29.75BB-N-A2.34
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd8.424.844.91BBB+131.0615.98
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc7.600.40-10.51BB+123.3716.57
BPY-UN-TBrookfield Property Partners7.608.87-1.07BBB69.9730.84
HSE-THusky Energy Inc7.27-15.70-49.46BBB31.81N-A
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp6.742.38-0.56BB88.2912.39
ENB-TEnbridge Inc6.4714.8213.09BBB+111.8019.84
LB-TLaurentian Bank Of Canada6.384.788.76BBB69.3210.13
IGM-TIgm Financial Inc6.200.6815.65A72.0511.67
KEY-TKeyera Corp6.007.9611.18BBB91.1316.11
EXE-TExtendicare Inc5.910.0015.58NR523.89185.60
CM-TCan Imperial Bk Of Commerce5.537.21-1.60A+49.918.80
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc5.475.7612.45A+66.2564.20
CJR-B-TCorus Entertainment Inc-B Sh5.42-26.17-23.63BB32.604.97
CPX-TCapital Power Corp5.427.2032.70BBB-250.009.61
TCL-A-TTranscontinental Inc-Cl A5.426.58-19.53BBB-46.2510.36
REI-UN-TRiocan Real Estate Invst Tr5.410.4211.94BBB57.2910.01
BCE-TBce Inc5.375.1212.68BBB+93.9317.76
POW-TPower Corp Of Canada5.236.9121.62A+54.4110.83
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp5.176.779.80BBB97.8416.37
ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc5.1511.36-15.72BB-70.4511.70
CHP-UN-TChoice Properties Reit5.102.6313.91BBBN-AN-A
ALA-TAltagas Ltd5.07-11.1133.57BBB-N-A14.24
BNS-TBank Of Nova Scotia5.006.374.67A+51.9010.29
MX-TMethanex Corp4.9812.02-45.95BB+122.9131.93
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc4.9610.49-13.31A-90.3510.91
CRT-UN-TCt Real Estate Investment Tr4.863.2030.49BBB+123.2838.09
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp4.8311.608.74A36.198.44
SJR-B-TShaw Communications Inc-B4.771.50-4.30BBB-83.8718.30
T-TTelus Corp4.668.1810.12BBB+77.7817.57
BMO-TBank Of Montreal4.485.72-3.17A+46.7610.27
TRP-TTc Energy Corp4.479.3432.00BBB+70.2717.12
NTR-TNutrien Ltd4.46N-A-23.65BBB103.3120.70
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank4.369.50-1.60AA-46.0910.88
EMA-TEmera Inc4.349.8634.66BBB+85.2223.44
BEP-UN-TBrookfield Renewable Partner4.339.2188.58BBB+1471.63N-A
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc4.292.1331.73BBB70.0222.01
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources4.2910.76-0.89BBB+64.9115.67
RY-TRoyal Bank Of Canada4.197.234.65AA-45.4111.49
FTT-TFinning International Inc4.183.66-16.34BBB+55.3811.98
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd-A4.179.1926.24A-75.3215.69
BIP-UN-TBrookfield Infrastructure Pa4.1312.8042.14BBB+1103.952532.57
FCR-UN-TFirst Capital Real Estate In4.030.233.67BBB-36.8614.31
NA-TNational Bank Of Canada4.007.2122.63A41.6811.15
H-THydro One Ltd3.66N-A45.11A-73.2618.50
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc3.617.8426.10A+47.2114.23
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities3.5614.5255.26BBB133.0525.92
MG-TMagna International Inc3.4718.42-7.67A-26.037.81
QSR-TRestaurant Brands Intern3.4488.172.61BB83.3620.57
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy3.413.1350.46BBB-337.25133.68
ACO/X-TAtco Ltd -Class I3.4013.4926.27A-52.548.81
CIX-TCi Financial Corp3.40-9.8630.72BBB+31.7110.15
FTS-TFortis Inc3.387.3726.42A-49.6122.66
CTC-A-TCanadian Tire Corp-Class A3.2016.71-1.79BBB+33.7411.36
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd3.1310.33-15.76AA+29.3610.51
RCI-B-TRogers Communications Inc-B3.081.79-9.08BBB+50.1215.51
PKI-TParkland Fuel Corp2.982.4221.06BB77.1817.06
IAG-TIa Financial Corp Inc2.9711.1836.03A27.3711.09
CAS-TCascades Inc2.948.4516.70BB-25.6512.71
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc2.43-27.55-10.74BBB11.855.22
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp2.31N-A5.27NR0.0025.68
OSB-TNorbord Inc2.18-10.1622.04BBN-AN-A
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc2.1311.2034.94BB+30.4914.90
FFH-TFairfax Financial Hldgs Ltd2.101.71-3.21BBB-13.7418.39
WN-TWeston (George) Ltd2.024.5317.06BBB162.1217.38
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers1.9910.4914.53BB+62.3034.60
CNR-TCanadian Natl Railway Co1.9916.545.15A36.6220.62
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp1.992.9348.58BBB48.49100.16
L-TLoblaw Companies Ltd1.774.938.07BBB42.3822.03
TA-TTransalta Corp1.72-25.9830.05BB+N-AN-A
CCL-B-TCcl Industries Inc - Cl B1.7125.32-20.11BBB25.3715.73
OTEX-TOpen Text Corp1.6518.7617.74BB+59.3134.92
MRU-TMetro Inc/Cn1.6414.6410.81BBB27.9419.45
BCB-TCott Corporation1.604.375.81BN-A77.76
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd1.6018.0223.74NR31.3047.12
EMP-A-TEmpire Co Ltd 'A'1.565.672.96NR30.8918.70
EFN-TElement Fleet Management Cor1.50N-A67.14BBB146.0946.20
TECK-B-TTeck Resources Ltd-Cls B1.47-25.98-54.14BBB-33.034.83
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd1.3923.36-15.11BBB-N-AN-A
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp1.303.2872.99BBB8.8688.81
BAM-A-TBrookfield Asset Manage-Cl A1.1712.3245.00A-27.0217.37
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc1.08-22.2278.32BB+10.5149.42
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd0.9817.5325.73BBB+17.7920.73
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc0.751.3621.85BBB+30.9542.41
CCO-TCameco Corp0.75-27.52-26.98BBB-42.72113.03
AGI-TAlamos Gold Inc-Class A0.63-24.8438.89NR8.1228.08
HBM-THudbay Minerals Inc0.620.00-64.38BN-A4.68
ATD-B-TAlimentation Couche-Tard -B0.6025.0814.12BBB13.8517.69
DOL-TDollarama Inc0.4810.535.04BBB9.4621.62
HBC-THudson's Bay Co0.46-24.2137.45NRN-AN-A
SNC-TSnc-Lavalin Group Inc0.29-24.21-22.92BB+N-AN-A
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd0.10-41.29-34.09B-N-A28.31

