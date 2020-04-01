Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Rent and mortgage payments are due for many Canadians today, and, with household debt levels near historic highs, it’s going to take a monumental effort to avoid kicking off a default cycle.
Households are near forbearance, and, support may or may not get to them in time. Landlords have to make payments on the debt they took out to by properties. Cash flow for larger lenders and REITs is near impossible to predict. We’ll see.
“Small businesses say they need rent relief - and quickly’ – Report on Business
“From bartering to begging for relief, struggling Americans confront April rent” – Reuters
***
Report on Business writers Tim Shufelt and David Berman wrote about the sustainability of Canadian dividends earlier this week, and Citi’s Tobias Levkovich provided analysis on U.S. dividend stocks in a Tuesday research report,
“When considering a projected 2020 S&P 500 EPS decline of 24%, one must also recognize that dividends will be falling and we envision a 30% drop … any company taking government loans under the new CARES Act stimulus package will be prohibited from dividends or stock buybacks for a year post repaying the debt. The Energy sector is front and center on cutting payouts. The collapse of crude prices has made many companies unprofitable and a number of smaller and highly levered names could go bankrupt as a result… Real Estate may be an area of concern now as rent strikes are probable … ‘
Domestic investors often avoid U.S. dividend stocks for tax reasons, but might own ETfs with U.S. exposure.
“@SBarlow_ROB C from "Dividend Risks abound" – (research excerpt) Twitter
“As pandemic batters corporate cash flows, which companies will be forced to slash their dividends?” – Shufelt, Berman, Report on Business (March 30)
***
Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala has been more bearish than most on Canadian bank stocks but believes the dividends are safe,
“Never say never, but we see dividend cuts as a low probability event and estimate that the big five banks would earn their dividends even under a stress EPS scenario … The banks are coming into the current downturn with a healthy capital position … While the current crisis could be worse given the state of the energy sector and an over leveraged consumer, we believe that the bar for dividend suspension/cuts is extremely high.”
“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Relax, Cdn bank dividends are safe” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Morgan Stanley market strategist Serena Tang provided some valuable context in “What do recoveries usually look like?”
“The recent sell-off in global equities has been an outlier in speed and severity. So has the rebound, in terms of the duration, magnitude and sector leadership from the lows. Global equities typically takes 15 months to recover to prior peaks after hitting bear market lows. V-shaped market recoveries are historically rare… On median, ACWI rallies 35% in the 12 months after a trough. While there's some relationship between depth of sell-off and strength of subsequent recovery, it's weaker than one may think”
“@SBarlow_ROB Good context from MS: "What do recoveries usually look like" – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Diversion: “The Ringer Guide to Streaming in April’ – The Ringer
Tweet of the day:
Oh wow, know liquidity was poor across the board, but didn’t appreciate how FX liquidity has been way worse than even in 08-09. pic.twitter.com/ITTbpurd1C— Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) April 1, 2020