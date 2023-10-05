Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets analyst Bish Koziol made three changes to the firm’s top 40 list of stock picks. The removals were all rate sensitive – BCE Inc. (BCE-T), National Bank of Canada (NA-T) and Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) – while adding three energy stocks in Ovintiv Inc. (OVV-T), ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) and Suncor Energy Inc.(SU-T),

“Our Canada Overall Top 40 declined 2.3 per cent last month, however the Portfolio outperformed the 3.3-per-cent drop on the S&P/TSX Composite. Year-to-date the Portfolio has gained 7.3 per cent compared to the 3.4-per-cent gain of the S&P/TSX Composite. Declines in Communication Services and Industrials were the primary groups attributable to the drop last month. All three additions this month are from the Energy sector, thereby doubling the group’s weighting in the Model Portfolio to 15 per cent. Amongst the deletions, all realized worsening Value scores.”

The stocks outside of those mentioned are Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil Ltd., Ovintiv Inc., ARC Resources Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc. Pason Systems, Stella-Jones Inc, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp., Dundee Precious Metals, CCL Industries Inc., Finning International, Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp, TFI International, Toromont Industries Ltd., Ritche Bros. Auctioneers, Magna International, Metro Inc., Loblaw Co. Ltd., North West co. Inc., Great West-Lifeco Inc., Intact Financial Corp., Equitable Group Inc., TMX Group Ltd, iA Financia Corporation, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Cl Financial, Open Text Corp., Enghouse Systems Limited, Celestica Inc., CGI, Constellation Software, Quebecor, Cogeco Communications, Rogers Communications, TransAlta, Firstservice Corp.

There are two Canadian stocks among Jefferies analyst Christopher Lafemina’s top picks in the mining sector,

“We’re out with a 3Q preview for the miners, updating our models for commodity prices during the Q. We expect upward revisions to consensus iron ore and coal price forecasts, but no significant changes for metal producers. That said, we highlight four themes into YE: 1) continued lack of China stimulus; 2) a slowdown in the US economy; 3) seasonal supply risk and 4) M&A. Looking longer term, we expect the mining cycle to be dominated by demand growth for renewable energy/EVs and onshoring in the US and EU. This cycle should lead to higher prices for copper and battery materials. Though there is downside risk in the NT given macro headwinds and volatility, we prefer [Freeport McMoran, Lundin Mining Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Antofagasta PLC].

Citi quantitative strategist Hong Li discusses what’s working and what’s not during market volatility,

“The equity markets are pricing in the bond yield movements more closely that investors are taking more seriously the US Fed’s message of ‘higher for longer interest rates.’ As a result, the negative rate-exposed sectors, such as Real Estate, Technology and Consumer Discretionary, posted the worst sector performances in both US and Europe while Energy is the only sector with a positive return in either region, largely helped by higher oil prices. Financials also outperformed their respective broad equity markets in September… From the factor perspective, September saw a globally consistent rotation from Growth to Value for the first time in 2023, largely driven by the interest rate movements despite the unsynchronized global economic growth expectations … With the clear sentiment shift away from soft landing in the US and a potential global recession still looming in 2024 (even though being postponed many times), we continue to prefer Growth in the longer-term as it carries less overall macro risk and may provide more downside protection in a recessionary environment”

