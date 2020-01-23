 Skip to main content

Do you have this engine driving your dividend portfolio?

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
The performance of the two-minute portfolio over the past decade is yet another reminder of how dividend stocks can drive investing success.

You can read the 2MP summary for 2019 and the 2010s here.

A quick summary: Though it underperformed the S&P/TSX composite by a bit last year, the 2MP averaged total returns of 10.4 per cent over the past 10 years while the index averaged 6.9 per cent.

The 2MP is a simple stock-picking strategy where you invest equal amounts in the two largest dividend-paying stocks by market capitalization in each of the 11 subgroups of the S&P/TSX composite index. There’s not a lot of portfolio turnover in this portfolio because the sector giants in many sectors tend to remain the same. A perfect example is Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR), which was recently discussed in a weekly note from IncomeResearch.ca. CNR’s steadiness helps explain the consistency of the 2MP.

While Canada is definitely a country of dividend-investing enthusiasts, we don’t have the same depth of long-time dividend payers that U.S. investors do. CNR is an exception. According to IncomeResearch.ca, it has increased dividends for 24 straight years. Over the past four years, dividend increases have averaged 14.6 per cent.

IncomeResearch says the recent share price, which yields about 1.7 per cent, reflects expectations of future annual dividend growth of about 10 per cent.

“CNR is a bellwether stock for the overall economy where growth is expected to continue from interest rates and inflation remaining low,” the IncomeResearch note said.

Investors have a bunch of different ways to get blue chip dividend payers like CNR into their portfolios, including buying the stocks individually and through dividend exchange-traded funds and mutual funds. The 2MP is another possibility for investors who want to own individual stocks, but like the idea of having a simple strategy for deciding what to buy and don’t mind a bit of work at the start of the year to rebalance the portfolio. That means substituting some stocks that are no longer market cap leaders in their sectors and getting each of the 22 stocks back into a roughly equal weighting.

Historically, there are just two or three substitutions at most to make every year in the 2MP. Dividend stalwarts like CNR tend to stick around.

Related topics

