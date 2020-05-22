 Skip to main content
// //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Docebo is one company whose stock is soaring amid the pandemic

Brenda Bouw
Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Docebo chief executive officer Claudio Erba says the COVID-19 lockdowns forced companies to quickly rethink how they work and what technologies are needed.

Nidun Chandrakumar

Shares of employee-training software company Docebo Inc. have more than doubled since wide-scale lockdowns were implemented across the globe in mid-March, as investors seek out names expected to benefit from the sudden shift to working and learning from home.

On Friday, the stock reached an all-time high of $24.44 before closing at $23.88, a 49-per-cent increase from its initial public offering price of $16 on Oct. 8. It has been building momentum since the company reported a better-than-expected first quarter on May 12.

Docebo chief executive officer Claudio Erba says the COVID-19 lockdowns forced companies to quickly rethink how they work and what technologies are needed. That has led to a spike in demand for its e-learning products. Docebo, which has more than 400 employees, is officially headquartered in Toronto but more than half of the staff, along with the CEO, live and work in northern Italy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Evolution is never gradual, it’s made by jumps,” Mr. Docebo said in a teleconference interview with The Globe and Mail earlier this month. "And jumps are created by crises. What we are seeing is, from our customers, a crazy increase of adoption.”

Docebo provides cloud-based software-as-a-service learning platforms to train external work forces. The company says it had 1,938 customers at the end of the first quarter – including the recent addition of Walmart Inc. and Italian pasta giant Barilla – up from 1,596 a year earlier. It says about 70 per cent of them are in North America and the rest in other parts of the world such as Europe and the Middle East. Other customers include companies such as Heineken NV, Uber Technologies Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp. and L’Oréal SA, according to its latest investor presentation. It also says 90 per cent of its revenues are recurring, meaning from the same customers.

Despite benefiting from the ramifications of COVID-19, the company remains cautious. Mr. Erba sees a mix of “problems and opportunities," which is why the company, like many others at this time, isn’t providing guidance.

“We really don’t know what the future will give us because we don’t know if there will be a second wave or not,” and what countries or sectors will be most affected, he says.

Mr. Erba says his team is working to ensure the company's growth is sustainable long-term.

“We’re not burning a crazy amount of cash or doing crazy expenses," he says. "We are very pragmatic but we are building the software for the future.”

Docebo’s stock hit its lowest point of $10.30 on March 18 amid the market meltdown caused by the coronavirus crisis. The stock then rocketed higher after its first-quarter earnings report.

Story continues below advertisement

Docebo reported revenue of US$13.5-million, up 56.7 per cent from the same quarter last year and ahead of expectations of US$12.4-million. Net income of US$743,000 or 2 US cents a share compared with a loss of US$2.5-million or 11 US cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 US cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The beat led many analysts to increase their price targets. Six out of seven analysts that cover the stock have a buy recommendation, and one has a hold, with an average price target of $24.36, according to Bloomberg.

Ryan Modesto, CEO of the independent firm 5i Research, says Docebo is a high-growth, high-margin company with a “sticky” customer base in an industry that is in high demand for investors.

The risks for investors are stock price volatility given that it’s a smaller cap technology name with a relatively high valuation, trading at six times forward sales, which is considered expensive.

"But if you compare to software peers, it's on the lower end," Mr. Modesto says of the valuation.

While the stock has bounced back from its March low, Mr. Modesto doesn't believe longer-term investors have missed their chance to earn some higher returns on the stock.

Story continues below advertisement

"It's one of those names you want to hold on for about three years and be able to ignore the volatility."

Stephanie Price, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, says Docebo’s products are well positioned as more corporations move toward online learning. She points to the company’s 61 per cent year-over-year subscription growth in the first quarter and the two “significant customer wins,” namely, Walmart and Barilla. Ms. Price points out that the company had almost no interruption to its sales cycle amid the COVID-19 crisis.

While expenses were higher than expected in the quarter, owing to new hires, Ms. Price expects costs to remain “relatively stable from here.” Citing growth in the COVID-19 environment, Ms. Price reinstated her prepandemic price target of $22, up from $18, and maintained her “outperformer” rating – the equivalent of a buy.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young described the growth trends for Docebo as “very encouraging.” He increased his target on the stock to $28 from $20 and maintained his “buy” recommendation.

“In general, we expect that companies are grappling with the need to activate business continuity plans and new work-from-home policies and protocols,” Mr. Young said in a May 13 note.

National Bank analyst Richard Tse described Docebo as “a growth name that’s worth knowing.”

Story continues below advertisement

“While this was a name we liked even prior to this pandemic, it’s also one that will likely be a beneficiary on the other side as the [work-from-home] shift will have some permanency,” he said in a May 12 note, while increasing his target to $23 from $20.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies