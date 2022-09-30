The U.S. housing market is in the Fed’s crosshairs as it seeks to cool the economy. With that in mind, we visit Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. DBM-T with exposure to the U.S. forest-products market. Second-quarter earnings per share was 24 cents versus 64 cents a year earlier. The company attributed the setback to higher interest rates and a slowing housing market. Nevertheless, insiders are buying. In September, CFO James Code bought 8,000 common shares and chairman and CEO Amar Doman bought 40,000 shares, both at an average price of $5.90.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.