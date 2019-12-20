 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Don’t expect 2019 returns in 2020

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Citi chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich provided an unfortunately compelling argument as to why 2020 equity returns will be lower than 2019,

“The outlook for the coming year is for continued economic growth and modest earnings improvement, suggesting that a repeat of 2019’s powerful equity market gains is unlikely. As a reminder, investor sentiment was in panic territory entering December 2018, creating a very positive setup for stocks in the subsequent 12 months. This is not the case now with neutral readings. EPS trends should improve from 2019’s meager increase (of less than 2%), but we would anticipate 5%-type expansion with a stronger 1H20 pickup. The back half of 2020 may encounter several drags including a probable business activity soft patch starting around July/August as a result of C&I lending standards slippage recorded in October (with its traditional nine-month lag).”

Corporate profits are a huge issue as 2020 approached. Earnings growth has stunk in 2019 – in the S&P 500 as a whole and in the domestic banking sector in particular - despite strong equity returns. Profits need to grow into these higher stock prices or markets will drop.

“ @SBarlow_ROB C: 2019-level returns unlikely in 2020” – (research excerpt) Twitter

BMO economist Doug Porter noted strong population growth in Canada, which is good for the economy, but weak GDP growth. The aggregate standard of living is determined by income per capita, so the combined effects of these trends is not great for the time being,

“The population had its largest estimated quarterly rise since at least 1971 (and possibly ever) in Q4, jumping by 208,000 people or 0.6% q/q. That lifts the total population to 37.8 million, up 1.5% from year-ago levels. In turn, that 1.5% rise is the largest since 1990… We would point out, however, that overall Canadian real GDP growth was likely a modest 1.7% in 2019… That means that per person growth was almost nil this year. And what really matters for well-being is per capita growth in income.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: "per person growth was almost nil this year. And what really matters for well-being is per capita growth in income"” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Desjardins analyst Michael Markidis provided his outlook for the Canadian real estate sector and top investment picks for 2020,

“Market dynamics remain supportive; there is a significant amount of private capital looking to invest in real estate (in Canada and abroad) and, notwithstanding a recent market correction, investor demand for public equity issuance has been strong. However, with an abundance of liquidity in the market, we believe investors should place additional emphasis on management’s capital allocation discipline.”

Top picks are InterRent REIT, Minto Apartment REIT and WPT Industrial REIT

“@SBarlow_ROB Desdjardins: Outlook and top picks in Canadian real estate” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Column: “Here’s why REIT and utility stocks have stumbled this month - and why there’s further weakness to come” – Barlow, Inside the Market

Tweet of the day: “@SBarlow_ROB Chart from NBF: “Canada: Who are the top 1%? Share of tax filers by market income in 2017 (in thousands of dollars)” – Twitter

