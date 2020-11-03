 Skip to main content

Don’t get carried away with ‘beats and misses’ - the profit outlook remains precarious

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

U.S. finance television likes to tout earnings beats and misses during the quarterly reporting season because it makes corporate profit growth feel more like a sporting event, where every company is either a winner or a loser relative to forecasts. So far, with 371 out of 500 S&P 500 companies having reported, there seems to be a lot to get excited about – earnings are coming in an impressive 17.4 per cent above analyst estimates.

But in actual fact, U.S. profits are still weak. Very few sectors have shown significant profit growth – some aren’t even halfway back to 2019 levels. At the same time, the second wave of COVID-19 cases in North America and Europe is threatening the expected 2021 profit recovery.

The accompanying charts highlight the stark contrast between earnings surprises and year-over-year profit growth. Overall, profits are down 8.2 per cent despite earnings coming in more than 17 per cent above expectations.

Story continues below advertisement

The dichotomy between earnings surprises and profit growth is most evident in the energy sector. The first chart shows that earnings for the sector have been announced 80 per cent above (admittedly low) expectations. The second chart doesn’t show much of anything for energy sector earnings – profits are so far below 2019 levels that Bloomberg can’t even assign a number, instead the sector gets an “N/A."

Industrials is the other sector where profit growth remains scarce while earnings surprise to the upside. With 62 of 73 stocks having reported, profits are down almost 53 per cent but more than 37 per cent above expectations.

A market rallying despite negative profit growth is an indication of rising investment risk but it’s not necessarily a harbinger of market disaster. Investors are clearly banking on a profit snapback in 2021 as lockdowns end and a vaccine is distributed. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases, however, particularly in Europe, the U.S. and the U.K., implies that for many companies, a profit recovery to 2019 levels may be delayed.

So far, analysts have not responded to new virus outbreaks with cuts in profit estimates. The consensus forecast for S&P 500 earnings for the upcoming fiscal year bottomed in May at US$125 a share and now stands at US$138.

Any cut in forward earnings estimates could have very negative effects on equities because U.S. stocks are already expensive. The S&P 500′s forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 24 times, well above the 10-year average of 17.

Profits could recover just as fast as the pandemic shut things down earlier in the year – current market pricing is not obviously delusional. On the other hand, the pandemic’s second wave (as flu season begins no less) and an already expensive stock market make the outlook precarious. Investors need to look past the excitement of earnings season’s beats and misses to carefully assess the profit outlook for their investments.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies