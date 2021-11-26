The emergence of a potent new variant of the novel coronavirus rattled financial markets around the world on Friday, as fears of losing progress in the fight against the pandemic took hold.

Taking cues from sharp selloffs in Asia and Europe, North American stock benchmarks headed downward.

At 1:05 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 492.97 points, or 2.26%, at 21,124.01.

U.S. stocks also dropped on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 suffering their biggest one-day percentage drops in months, and pandemic-hit sectors that have benefited from a reopening falling sharply.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 905.04 points, or 2.53%, to 34,899.34, the S&P 500 lost 106.74 points, or 2.27%, to 4,594.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 353.57 points, or 2.23%, to 15,491.66.

The CBOE volatility index, popularly known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, hit its highest level since Sept. 20.

“The news of the spread of the new variant, coming on top of the ongoing problems currently being experienced in Europe with Delta, is particularly unwelcome and has seen a meltdown in the usual suspects of travel and leisure stocks, as well as companies associated with the economic rebound,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for its worst day in more than a year. The hardest hit stocks in that index were Boeing Co. and American Express, which were down by 8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, by late morning.

In Canada, the energy sector was the focus of selling pressure, with stocks like Crescent Point Energy Corp. and MEG Energy Corp. losing more than 10 per cent on the day.

In other signs of widespread risk aversion, investors seeking the safety of government bonds pushed U.S. and Canadian long-term yields sharply downward, while U.S. crude oil prices sank below US$70 per barrel for the first time since early September.

Overall, it’s the same type of financial tremor experienced at key points of panic over the last two years, but which has not struck for several months.

Despite a global death count of more than 5 million and counting, financial markets have built up a resilience to the pandemic amid a powerful global economic resurgence. Canadian and U.S. benchmark stock indexes have gained in excess of 20 per cent so far this year.

But with experts warning that the latest variant, which is behind a spike in cases in South Africa, could be more transmissible and better able to evade immunity, COVID-19 fears are once again challenging the market’s composure.

