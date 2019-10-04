Dream Unlimited director Duncan Jackman buys after stock price surge

Dream Unlimited Corp. focuses on property management and real estate development.
Thanks to its role as manager of Dream Global REIT, Dream Unlimited is in line for a $395.2-million payout once a proposed takeover of Dream Global REIT by Blackstone is completed and the company’s management agreement is terminated.
When news of the Blackstone-Dream Global deal hit last month, DRM stock surged more than 15 per cent. Despite the jump, between Sept. 27 and 30, director Duncan Jackman bought 7,200 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at $9.63. That’s a positive sign.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.