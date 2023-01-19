With the apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in September and growing Taiwanese concern about the security of its subsea cables, geopolitical risks now run as deep as the ocean floor. Kraken Robotics PNG-X can help manage such geopolitical risks via its monitoring systems and subsea power solutions for unmanned underwater vehicles. Following some insider selling in December, so far this month three Kraken Robotics insiders have bought a total of 225,000 shares an average price of 61 cent. The bulk of the buying was from CEO Gregory Reid.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

