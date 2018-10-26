Earnings growth is strong, so what’s with all this selling?

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Equity index futures indicate renewed selling pressure Friday.

Bank of Montreal strategist Robert Kavcic notes that current earnings fundamentals do not warrant pessimism, but investors might be looking ahead to a more difficult environment for stocks,

“The earnings chatter has been more cautious than a quarter ago. We’ve already heard a number of companies—think Caterpillar, 3M, Harley-Davidson—speak of the negative impact of higher tariffs or need to raise prices. And, two technology stalwarts in Google and Amazon both disappointed with their top lines/guidance last night, look to open meaningful lower this morning.… data on the ground right now are still great, with 20% y/y earnings growth and probably a 3-handle on U.S. GDP growth this morning. But the market is always looking 6-to-12 months ahead, and could be seeing a world where fiscal stimulus is fading, interest rates are no longer simulative and price/wage pressures are stronger”

I wrote my take on the roots of market volatility for Thursday’s Globe Investor newsletter,

“Prominent strategists like Merrill Lynch’s Savita Subramanian expect volatility to continue for the foreseeable future, as investors try and figure out what to worry about, and how much. Citi’s (Montreal-born) chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich helped sentiment with a report Thursday concluding that weakness in the industrials sector is not pervasive enough to signal major market problems. Nomura analysts blame China for equity weakness, noting that aggressive speculative traders have been placing pessimistic bets on global markets as China’s economy slows.

"There is one indicator that matters most to me – high yield bond spreads – as a signal that the equity rally is over and a prolonged bear market is imminent.”

"A reason to stay optimistic about markets" – Globe Investor

The Financial Times’ energy editor sees big price swings ahead for oil,

“[Saudi Arabia] briefly appeared to threaten to use its oil might should it be targeted with penalties. Cutting oil supplies, a state-backed newspaper editorial warned, could send prices soaring well beyond the $100 a barrel level… cooler heads in the kingdom quickly realised that the mere hint of this threat could undermine its hard-won reputation as a reliable oil supplier … The Saudi energy minister Khalid al Falih has pledged to produce all the oil its customers ask for … [which] could, in theory, see the kingdom pumping flat out by early next year at a level 2m b/d higher than it produced at the start of the summer.”

Tweet of the Day:

My proxies confirm that global trade growth will keep slowing in the coming months with RWI/ISL container index rising 1.5% YoY in Sept. (slowest pace since July 2016)

*It reinforces my view that the consensus is still too much optimistic for 2018 and 2019. pic.twitter.com/dfeD6CqtRC — Christophe Barraud🛢 (@C_Barraud) October 26, 2018

