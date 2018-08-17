 Skip to main content

Eight new questions for first-time homebuyers

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Markets have been volatile this week, but, according to Citi’s bear market checklist, investors don’t have much to worry about for the medium term,

“Our Bear Market Checklist helps us compare current global market variables to those before previous major bear markets. Right now, only 3/18 factors are flashing sell compared to 17.5/18 in 2000 and 13/18 in 2007. The latest indicator to turn amber is the consensus analyst recommendation – they are turning more bullish, which is traditionally a contrarian indicator.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi's bear market checklist - not much to worry about” – Twitter (research excerpt)

====

The Financial Times’ Alphaville site appears to have successfully turned over a lot of its staff – the newcomers have been generating a lot of good material. Thursday’s contribution outlined eight important questions for first time homebuyers, with a novel emphasis. Questions one through three are interesting (in my opinion, of course),

“Do you believe it is possible to make huge capital gains on an investment without assuming risk? Including yourself, which of the counter-parties involved in this transaction do you trust, and why? Relative to the house location, how far and low is the sea?”

“Eight questions every first-time buyer should ask” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)

====

Goldman Sachs outlined U.S. executives’ fears that profit margins have peaked and are set to head lower,

“Managers expect all-time high margins will face pressure in the second half of 2018. Managements cited increased commodity prices, a tight logistics market, and labor inflation as ongoing headwinds.”

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: "Managers expect all-time high margins will face pressure in the second half of 2018" – (research excerpt) Twitter

====

Reuters detailed a tough week for investors in the energy sector,

“Brent was still heading for a 1-percent decline this week, a third consecutive weekly drop. WTI, meanwhile, is on track for a seventh week of losses with a fall of more than 2 percent. The main drag on prices was the darkening economic outlook on the back of trade tensions between the United States and China, and weakening emerging market currencies that are weighing on growth and fuel consumption, traders and analysts said.”

“Oil heads for weekly loss on concerns over trade row” – Reuters

====

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “On the Threshold of the Third Globalization: why Liberal Capitalism might Fail?” – Branko Milanovic

