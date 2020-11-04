Tech stocks and treasuries set to underperform: Scotia strategist

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Pollsters again underestimated Republican election strength and democratic expectations for a Blue Wave that would take the Senate faded Tuesday night.
Market-wise, the important implications for an obstructionist Republican Senate is that it likely reduces the size of any fiscal spending program.
Citi global strategist Jeremy Hale predicts market volatility in the weeks ahead (my emphasis),
"As the probability of a contested election (or split + confrontational congress) has risen, markets are reacting in a classic risk-off fashion: UST yields lower, equity futures lower, USD higher… The potential shift from ‘Red to Blue’ has already prompted Trump to claim “fraud on the American public…going to ask the US Supreme court to stop all counting, As far as I am concerned we have already won”. We have been highlighting this risk over the past several weeks2, and recently we bought USD topside via USD/SEK short dated calls and AUD/CHF downside as an equity market hedge … We feel reflationary positioning unwinds can continue in the near-term and thus hold our long USD/ short risk bias for now. This is particularly relevant against a backdrop of worsening COVID related news-flow"
“Reflationary positions” include copper and the loonie has been closely tied to copper prices.
Wells Fargo has updated its list of top stock picks, which includes Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
The list is long at 30 members. Stocks that are most likely to interest Canadian investors include Activision Blizzard inc., Alphabet Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Amazon.com Inc., The Home Depot Inc., McDonald’s Corp., Coca-Cola Co., Blackrock Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Mastercard Inc., Microsoft Corp., and salesforce.com.
Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie warns of two crowded trades that may unwind soon – U.S. Treasuries and technology stocks,
“Despite the recent volatility, U.S. treasuries have offered no protection to investors. The TLT ETF, tracking U.S. long-term Treasuries, has dropped 7% from its August high. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we believe bond yields are too low and not reflective of the macro improvement seen in the past few months. With the ISM surging to 59.3 in October, the disconnect with U.S. 10-year yields is extremely large (too large, in our opinion). Moreover, long-term inflation expectations have continued to normalize despite recent volatility … Stronger global growth and a blue wave (due to higher taxes on foreign earnings and changes to antitrust laws). The charts below highlight two ratios: U.S. Tech relative to Industrials and Tech versus Financials. As illustrated, Tech is not outperforming anymore, and those two ratios could potentially break some technical levels on the downside”
Column: "Don’t get carried away with ‘beats and misses’ - the profit outlook remains precarious' – Barlow, Inside the Market
Diversion: "Deep Neural Networks Are Helping Decipher How Brains Work' –Wired
Tweet of the Day:
ICYMI! The #velocity of money vs core #inflation. pic.twitter.com/PMVhviJufo— jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) November 3, 2020
