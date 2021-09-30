 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Enbridge wants to be known as an ESG company. Investors may need some convincing

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

According to CIBC World Markets, fund flows into these ESG funds have been doubling each year since 2018.

Dan Riedlhuber/Reuters

Enbridge Inc. appealed to environmentally conscious investors this week when it hosted a forum to showcase its commitment to environmental, social and governance principles – underscoring just how important ESG is becoming to companies in their pursuit of long-term investors.

Money is certainly pouring into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that incorporate ESG into their mandates.

According to CIBC World Markets, fund flows into these ESG funds have been doubling each year since 2018. In the first half of 2021, global fund flows nearly reached the record levels for the full year in 2020, bringing total assets under management to an estimated US$1.5-trillion.

Story continues below advertisement

“Looking specifically at equities, ESG inflows are becoming an increasingly dominant factor in determining overall equity flows,” Shaz Merwat, a CIBC analyst, said in a note.

The interest goes well beyond retail investors, who typically turn to funds for one-stop diversification and professional stock-picking. Giant institutional investors, too, are growing increasingly vocal about ESG, and they are aligning their hefty portfolios with their ideals.

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the giant pension fund with $390-billion in net assets, this week expanded its climate strategy. It will sell its remaining oil-producing assets, valued at nearly $4-billion, by the end of next year. The Caisse is also increasing its exposure to low-carbon assets, to $54-billion by 2025 from $36-billion currently.

Companies that hold no appeal during this sort of shift in strategy could find themselves struggling to attract long-term investors, and their stock valuations could suffer.

Enbridge’s ESG forum, then, may be far more important than an outline of its own environmental strategy – though that’s clearly part of it.

The company is an energy infrastructure firm best known for its North American network of oil and gas pipelines, which can raise the ire of environmentalists in some jurisdictions. Enbridge is currently engaged in a particularly fraught battle over its Line 5 pipeline, which crosses the Straits of Mackinac, which the State of Michigan wants to shutter. It also has about $8-billion of renewable energy infrastructure, including wind farms and solar energy, and plans to be net zero in terms of carbon emissions by 2050.

During the forum, Enbridge executives highlighted these green aspects, and announced a dedicated team, called New Energies, that will focus on areas such as low-carbon energy infrastructure and carbon capture, utilization and sequestration – a process that prevents carbon from entering the atmosphere. ESG performance, Enbridge pointed out, is even tied to executive compensation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Enbridge also stands by its traditional pipeline infrastructure, arguing that conventional energy is essential to meet rising demand while greener energy expands, making its pipelines a kind of bridge to the future.

Is that good enough for ESG investors?

Some of the big ones may be on board. While the Caisse is ditching oil producers, it also said in its climate strategy update it is holding onto its investments in pipelines (it owns shares in U.S.-based Colonial Pipeline Co.). This would support the view that the infrastructure is necessary to keep the lights on as countries increase their exposure to renewable energy.

Analysts also remain upbeat about Enbridge’s prospects.

“The ESG Forum presentation keeps us constructive on the company’s energy transition strategy and commitment to being an ESG leader. The new energy strategy strikes the right balance for us in terms of risk and reward,” Robert Catellier, an analyst at CIBC World Markets.

Robert Kwan, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, noted that the overall negative view on hydrocarbon infrastructure is weighing on sentiment. Yet, he believes the company’s business model is low-risk, supported by a strategy of slowly shifting toward low-carbon assets.

Story continues below advertisement

But investors may need more convincing. The dividend yield is curiously high, at 6.6 per cent, suggesting little faith in the company’s growth prospects. As well, the share price is about 10 per cent below its early 2020 levels. An ESG boost could go a long way.

Full disclosure: The author personally owns shares in Enbridge.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies