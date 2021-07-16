Enerplus CEO buys as crude dips

We are watching for energy firms where insiders bought during the crude oil pullback in early July. On that front, Enerplus Corp. has caught our eye. We had featured Enerplus for our members on Oct. 23, 2020. At the time, we noted that it had the makings of a contrarian opportunity. Although the stock has since tripled, there may be some growth left. Chief executive officer Ian Dundas was buying the dip on July 7. In fact, since May 11, he has bought 110,000 common shares at an average price of $7.62.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.