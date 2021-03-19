Ensign Energy Services is INK’s top-ranked oil services stock

Energy stocks have a pretty solid showing in the March edition of our Top 40 report with seven names in the top 10 coming from the sector. Today, we look at Ensign Energy Services, which landed as No. 8 in our list and is the only oil services firm in the March report. The stock is up about 120 per cent over the past six months. Despite the rise, insiders remain net buyers. Notably, on Dec. 22, president and chief operating officer Robert Geddes bought 50,000 common shares at $0.92.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
