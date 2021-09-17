Enthusiastic insiders

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is building a global media platform for video-game and e-sports fans to connect and engage. So far, INK reports have enjoyed a winning streak with Enthusiast. Since we first highlighted it to our members on Feb. 21, 2020, the stock has more than doubled. However, the stock’s winning streak has come to a halt recently with Enthusiast trading well off its $11.10 high set April 21. Meanwhile, $128,632 worth of insider buying has emerged this month following the announcement that Enthusiast had entered the casual gaming market via an acquisition.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
