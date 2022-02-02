Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

I received an email last week asking if lithium miners were an obviously lucrative investment due to expected increases in battery production.

In truth, however, the lithium supply outlook has exceeded short-term demand and relevant stocks have underperformed.

BofA reports that this may be changing,

“Shares of Albemarle (ALB) and Livent (LTHM) have moved considerably off of highs, at -22% and -29% respectively, vs. -7% at the broader Materials index (XLB). They have also significantly underperformed many smaller cap peers, such as Pilbara and Allkem. Despite the underperformance off November price peaks, the underlying market has improved materially, with lithium prices rallying anywhere between 12% and 110% depending on the benchmark. We thus see the risk reward for these shares as more balanced vs. what we saw as overbought prior. We remain constructive on the lithium market over the medium term as well, though as we cover below, we do see some risks to supply balancing or shifting to net long in the middle of the decade. Should ALB and LTHM show more leverage to current price momentum, it could be upside to our POs over time. Conversely we also caution investors that in the coming weeks ALB and LTHM will publish resource data for the first time, which could reveal a much different value proposition for shares… As prices have inflected, so too have the number of projects progressing to market. This supply is having to play catch up with a robust demand profile fueled by EV adoption, a tall order. However, we are tracking a critical mass of projects which are looking to the 2024 -2025 timeline for commissioning.”

“BofA upgrades lithium producers as risk/reward balances” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

I am currently agnostic regarding inflation pressures, expecting that eventual supply chain healing will deflate some producer prices and that a shift to services consumption will also help. What would turn me into an inflation worrier is higher wages – wage costs are sticky in that, unlike commodity prices, they rarely go down after climbing.

BMO reports that U.S. wage costs continue to rise,

“Job openings in the U.S. remained extremely elevated at almost 11 million to close out 2021, or a still near-record 6.8% rate. Two things to point out: First, wage growth still has some upside as it tends to lag openings, and overall changes in job market tightness by six-to-twelve months. But, assuming that the recent steadying of the openings rate sticks, and that we see a gradual reduction over time as the economy continues to ‘normalize’, a peak for wage growth could be in store later this year. Of course, the current 6%-to-7% run rate, based on the Atlanta Fed’s tracker, is too hot for comfort. Hence what will be a quick start to the tightening cycle…”

Rising wages are positive socioeconomically but not good for corporate profit margins.

“BMO: “[U.S.] Wage Gains Still Coming”” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

Scotia analyst Orest Wowkodaw presented his top picks in the mining sector,

“We anticipate very robust Q4/21 financial results for the miners driven by elevated commodity prices, although our estimates appear largely in-line with consensus. More important, we anticipate investors to focus on the release of maiden 2022 guidance. In our view, higher than anticipated 2022 opex [operating expenses] and capex [capital expenditure] could weigh on near-term sentiment despite very robust margins. We anticipate few company specific catalysts… with most larger companies practicing major growth discipline, we continue to see the potential for improved shareholder returns ahead (FCX announced a $3.9B buyback/dividend in late 2021; FM-T and CIA-T recently introduced new dividends; TECK-B could also surprise with a modest capital return ahead of the completion of QB2)… Preferred equity exposure. In our view, ERO-T [ Ero Copper Corp.] , FM-T [First Quantum Mineral Ltd.], IVN-T [Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.], LUN-T [Lundin Mining Corp.] , and TECK.B-T [Teck Resources Ltd.] all appear fairly well positioned heading into the Q4 reporting season. Moreover, CIA-T and FCX-N have already reported and therefore offer respite from potential disappointing news.”

“Scotia top picks in mining sector” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “6 reasons why old music is endangering the music of today and the future” – A Journal of Musical Things

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.