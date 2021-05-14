 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Equity investors, here’s a map to navigate inflation

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Few equity investors have experience in an inflationary environment and this makes new research from Credit Suisse global strategist Andrew Garthwaite all the more timely.

His recent report serves as an inflationary road map to guide investors through the potential pitfalls of the new market backdrop, complete with important indicators that may warn of impending weakness in equities.

In short, Mr. Garthwaite believes inflation pressure will be positive for equity markets until U.S. core inflation – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – runs above 3 per cent on an annualized basis for several months. The U.S. Labour Department reported on Wednesday that it reached that threshold for the first time during this economic cycle in April.

Story continues below advertisement

The overall consumer price index showed prices climbing at an annual rate of 4.2 per cent, the fastest pace since 2008, prompting a steep sell-off in equities. The CPI report followed an April survey of U.S. small businesses suggesting 36 per cent of small businesses were planning to increase prices, the highest number since 1981.

Mr. Garthwaite expects the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will reach 2 per cent at some point in the near future (it was hovering at 1.65 per cent Thursday afternoon). Importantly, however, he believes the inflation-adjusted U.S. yields that have been driving equity prices will climb only marginally.

The strategist uses the forward-looking new orders component of the monthly U.S. Institute of Supply Management survey of manufacturing companies to indicate the path of nominal Treasury yields. The two data sets are plotted in the first accompanying chart. Note that the ISM index is a diffusion index, meaning that a reading above 50 signals month-over-month growth in new orders for goods.

Some perspective on inflation fears

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (%)

U.S. ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index (right scale)

3.5

80

3.0

70

2.5

60

2.0

50

1.5

40

1.0

30

0.5

0

20

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

S&P 500 forward P/E ratio

10-year TIPS (right scale, inverted, %)

28.5

-1.5

26.5

-1.0

24.5

-0.5

22.5

20.5

0

18.5

0.5

16.5

1.0

14.5

12.5

1.5

2017

2019

2021

2018

2020

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

Some perspective on inflation fears

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (%)

U.S. ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index (right scale)

3.5

80

3.0

70

2.5

60

2.0

50

1.5

40

1.0

30

0.5

0

20

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

S&P 500 forward P/E ratio

10-year TIPS (right scale, inverted, %)

28.5

-1.5

26.5

-1.0

24.5

-0.5

22.5

20.5

0

18.5

0.5

16.5

1.0

14.5

12.5

1.5

2017

2019

2021

2018

2020

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

Some perspective on inflation fears

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (%)

U.S. ISM Manufacturing

New Orders Index (right scale)

3.5

80

3.0

70

2.5

60

2.0

50

1.5

40

1.0

30

0.5

0

20

2012

2013

2014

2015

2017

2019

2020

2016

2018

2021

S&P 500 forward P/E ratio

10-year TIPS (right scale, inverted, %)

28.5

-1.5

26.5

-1.0

24.5

-0.5

22.5

20.5

0

18.5

0.5

16.5

1.0

14.5

12.5

1.5

2017

2019

2021

2018

2020

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

The two lines have tracked closely together over the past decade, implying a consistent relationship between new orders and inflation expectations as reflected in bond yields. There is a sizable divergence at the end of the chart that implies bond yields are set to climb to match the accelerating U.S. economic recovery.

But it’s inflation-adjusted bond yields, not nominal yields, that have been most associated with equity performance in recent years. Bond yields well below the rate of inflation, ensuring a loss of spending power for investors holding bonds to maturity, have increasingly motivated assets toward equities, pushing stock prices higher.

Our second chart shows how this works. The blue line represents the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), an effective proxy for inflation-adjusted rates (it is plotted inversely to better show the trend). The purple line is the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500.

Correlation calculations confirm that the equity market P/E ratio has been climbing as real rates fall; investors have been willing to pay higher prices for stocks as the inflation-adjusted returns on bonds decline. Real 10-year bond yields remain in deeply negative territory and this should continue to support equities.

Story continues below advertisement

The Federal Reserve’s assurances that monetary policy will remain extremely loose and supportive will help keep TIPS yields low – they won’t raise rates to combat a rising consumer price index. In addition, as inflation fears climb, more investors will buy TIPS to guard against weaker bond prices and this should also keep their yields down.

The combination of rising but contained nominal bond yields and TIPS yields mired in negative territory represents “somewhat of a goldilocks scenario,” according to Mr. Garthwaite. It reflects both a recovering U.S. economy and renewed profit growth while maintaining ample incentives to buy equities over bonds.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies