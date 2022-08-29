Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

U.S. Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s comments pummeled markets Friday, but Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson wrote that earnings are still the biggest market risk (my emphasis),

“While the Fed’s messaging from its annual meeting at Jackson Hole was completely unsurprising to the bond market, stocks seemed to be shocked by the hawkishness of the tone. We chalk this divergence up to the fact that the equity market became a victim of its own momentum over the past few months as CTAs [commodity trading advisor funds] and other price insensitive buyers drove valuations to unrealistic levels. While P/Es have come back down, they remain well above fair value … Almost all of the weakness for stocks during 1H22 was due to the Fed and tighter financial conditions. The 2H outcome will ultimately be determined by earnings expectations for next year, in our view. As a result, equity investors should be laser focused on this risk, not the Fed … And leading earnings indicators point to weakness ahead ... We remain focused on the spread between forward sales growth and rate of change on PPI and the spread between nominal GDP growth and wage growth. Both indicators suggest margin pressure and earnings growth risk ahead. This view is confirmed by our leading earnings model, which projects a steep fall in EPS growth over the next several months. A key input to this model is the ISM manufacturing PMI, and leading regional Fed manufacturing surveys point to continued downside in the ISM PMI. "

***

Citi mining analyst Ephrem Ravi sees copper and nickel prices sharply lower in the coming months,

“China’s copper consumption growth (excluding the grid) remained modest in July 2022, at +1.7% year-over-year (vs -9% y/y in April, -4% y/y in May, +1.2% y/y in June), supported by helpful base effects, as the recovery in the automotive and heating/cooling sector offset weakness in the property and household appliance sectors. We expect consumption to soften in August due to power rationing and the ongoing impacts of the strict enactment of the zero-COVID policy. We believe copper and nickel will be much lower than current levels in 6 months’ time, while zinc is set to outperform over the period”

Copper is an important component in electrification and renewable power so this China-driven bearishness is a bit of a surprise.

***

BofA Securities analyst Doug Leggate believes Saudi Arabia is managing global oil prices to US$100 per barrel,

“Does Saudi want oil at $100? It wouldn’t be the first time

“At the depths of the COVID collapse in oil prices we argued that Saudi had acted in exactly the same way it had in the late 1990s oil crisis, by adding supply to a collapsing oil market to win back market share and force an end to unnecessary production growth. With this backdrop we reflect on comments from current Saudi oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on the state of oil markets – specifically its apparent preparedness to cut production at its Sept. 5th meeting. While Saudi has not gone so far as to define a target for oil prices, we suggest its historical precedent from 10 years ago has become the benchmark for proactive interventionist policy – so long as it is not challenged for market share. Given the long period of industry underinvestment that started in 2015, that was exacerbated by ESG and the 2016 Paris agreement and now, the new normal of capital discipline amongst US E&Ps, we contend that any attempt to ‘manage’ oil prices in a range, around $100 can reset investor views of what the market is prepared to discount. The implications for values across the US oils is potentially significant – and could very well kick start a new phase of absolute sector performance for the US oils.”

***

