Daily roundup of what research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina highlighted the most important trends in U.S. markets,

“The big things you need to know: First, the Misery Index (inflation plus unemployment) has fallen sharply since last summer, helping explain the surprisingly strong move in the S&P 500 this year. Second, deleveraging was a one key theme that jumped out to us from RBC’s Industrials conference last week. Third, other things that jumped out from our high frequency indicators last week include the recent improvement in bottom-up 2023 S&P 500 EPS forecasts and the return of U.S. equity fund inflows driven by passive funds… Bottom-up 2023 S&P 500 EPS forecasts moved up a bit in August… This is unusual in years where EPS forecasts started out the year too high. Normally, consensus forecasts are stable after mid year, and don’t move up this late”

***

Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson advised clients on how to position for what he believes is a late cycle market environment,

“The best way to express that in a portfolio is to hold a barbell of defensive growth (select growth stories and more traditional defensive sectors like Healthcare and Consumer Staples) with late-cycle cyclicals (Industrials and Energy) … We continue to believe it’s too early to pivot to small/mid caps despite their significant underperformance YTD … In addition to Industrials, we recommend Energy on a relative basis within broader cyclicals. The sector is historically a late cycle outperformer that is often supported by commodity strength in such backdrops. In today’s environment, oil demand is strong, production cuts have been significant and our commodity strategists see crude prices underpinned around current levels”

Mr. Wilson included the results of a stock screen in search of growth stocks with low volatility. Those most likely of interest to domestic investors include Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Colgate-Palmolive Co., General Electric Co., Mastercard Inc., McDonalds Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Visa Inc. and Yum Brands Inc.

***

Barclays strategist Venu Krishna does not believe U.S. stocks are worth the risk. The strategist feels that the S&P 500′s equity risk premium (essentially the difference between the index earnings yield and the yields on bonds) is too low,

“Strictly speaking, the ERP has been depressed from a historical perspective since late last year, but dipping below IG credit spreads despite the intrinsically greater capital structure risk gives us incremental reason to revisit what exactly is being priced into equities at these levels. As with market leadership, the ERP question revolves around Tech, and whether a handful of stocks is causing the overall SPX risk premium to appear too low. Breaking down the ERP analysis into our Big Tech, Rest of Tech and Rest of SPX subgroups, we show that while Tech leadership has certainly had a material effect in terms of narrowing the ERP for the S&P 500, risk premia for SPX ex-Tech is still well below long-term averages, and is down to levels last seen post-GFC … Ultimately, we believe this is further evidence that markets are overly optimistic around a strong, broad-based earnings rebound next year. The negative earnings revision cycle has likely troughed, but revisions since the end of C1Q frame the inflection as quite tenuous and carried by just a handful of sectors. Yet valuations imply confidence that Tech-centric earnings upside will broaden to the rest of the equity market despite mounting macro headwinds”

***

