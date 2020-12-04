 Skip to main content
Top Links

ESG investment floodgates to open even wider under Biden

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The second wave of COVID-19 had me concerned about a slowdown in North American economic activity, but Morgan Stanley notes stronger than expected realtime data,

“In the US, 4Q20 GDP is currently tracking at 5.4%Q, higher than our mid-November forecast of 4.8%Q (note our 4Q20 GDP estimate already includes our forecast of month on month declines in personal consumption expenditures in Nov and Dec). The uplift in the tracking estimate is coming from strong consumer spending as well as the upside in durable goods orders. Global economic activity continues to expand, albeit at a more moderate pace as compared to the previous months. Global manufacturing PMI (a measure of sequential activity) moderated to 53.7 in November, after reaching a cycle high of 54.3 in October … For October, nominal personal consumption expenditure (released last week) has now recovered to over 98% of its pre-Covid levels. In November, Black Friday online sales were strong, with Kimberly Greenberger, our US consumer sector analyst, noting that “Adobe Analytics estimates Black Friday online sales, including both mobile and desktop, increased 21.6% y/y to $9.03B, a 2 point acceleration from 2019′s 19.6% y/y growth ($7.4B)”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Real-time U.S. eco data holding up better than I expected” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

National Bank economists noted weak conditions in the Toronto rental market,

“In the condo apartment portion, seasonally adjusted current sales are decent, but in fact this means a weakness as there will be no catch-up of sales foregone this spring due to Covid-19. For 2020 as a whole, condo apartment sales are set to be the lowest since 2014. At the opposite, the number of condo apartments listed for sale is currently at a record level. As a result, market conditions in the condo apartment segment are balanced so far in Q4 but tilted towards ‘favourable’ to buyers” territory.”

“@SBarlow_ROB NBF: “rather soft conditions” for Toronto rental market’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

2020 has seen a giant surge in ESG investment, motivating Morgan Stanley to host an expert panel on potential legislation by president-elect Joe Biden to open the floodgates even further,

Story continues below advertisement

“We hosted an expert panel on energy and renewables policy with Ari Peskoe, Director of the Electricity Law Initiative at Harvard University, and Michael Wara, Director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University … the Biden administration could drive a regulatory agenda that addresses vehicles emissions standards, power plant emissions and permitting for large fossil infrastructure projects. Updates to vehicle emission standards and power plant emissions standards could ultimately drive higher cost of power generation from fossil fuel based plants, making renewables power generation increasingly more attractive … there is a possibility that the EPA could make it more expensive to run natural gas-fired power plants by requiring carbon capture for those plants, a technology that is challenging and likely prohibitively expensive”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: ESG investment floodgates set to open even wider under President Biden” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Column (online only): “Morgan Stanley picks the top growth stocks for the long term” – Barlow, Inside the Market

Diversion: “Our Favorite io9 Videos of 2020” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies