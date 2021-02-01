 Skip to main content
Expected returns for income stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index

Jennifer Dowty
February is off to a positive start for global stock markets. Stock markets have stabilized from the market volatility created by retail investors late last week.

While the market turbulence and selling pressure experienced over the past few days have eased, an ongoing challenge faced by many investors remains, that is, the low interest rate environment. This is a persistent, serious dilemma faced by investors, both retail and institutional, who depend on reliable income and downside portfolio protection.

For investors on the hunt for yield, listed below are 49 stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index from three high-yielding sectors – real estate, utilities and communication services. The stocks are ranked by anticipated price return (not including yields) based on average target prices by analysts.

It’s important to note that some of these securities with high expected returns and attractive yields may not see near-term price appreciation. Fundamental analysis, knowing the near-term drivers for a security is extremely important. You don’t want to invest in securities with high yields only to watch the value of your portfolio fall if share prices decline. For instance, while many REIT’s offer attractive yields most have yet to see their unit prices return to pre-COVID levels. In the near-term, challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic may continue to weigh on these securities with unit prices remaining depressed.

The three outliers

Interestingly, only three of the 49 securities have negative anticipated price returns. The three outliers are all in the utilities sector – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T), TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-UN-T). These renewable energy plays have seen their stock prices skyrocket. In 2020, their price returns ranged from 40 per cent to over 70 per cent. As a result, many analysts believe these stocks are fully valued given their high valuations relative to historical levels. The share prices of all three securities are currently trading just below record highs.

I would argue that investors should put these three securities on their radar screens and patiently wait for further weakness in their share prices. For longer-term investors, owing a renewable energy stock may represent an attractive core portfolio holding. These stocks have solid fundamentals, growth opportunities, attractive yields in this low interest rate environment, and are benefiting from a focus by investors on responsible investing (i.e. ESG – environment, social and governance) and commitments by governments worldwide to clean energy.

Keep in mind that once companies report their quarterly earnings results in the weeks ahead, target prices could be adjusted meaningfully depending on the reported earnings and management’s earnings outlook (if provided). In addition, some analysts may introduce their 2022 earnings forecasts and adjust their target prices and multiples used to calculate their target prices to reflect their 2022 expectations.

S&P/TSX real estate stocks

Jan. 29 closeAvg. targetExpected returnYield (%)BuysHoldsSells
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC $16.75 $28.38 69%0710
HR-UN-TH&R REIT $12.16 $15.75 30%5.7520
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REIT $19.20 $24.32 27%5.2430
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REIT $36.29 $45.20 25%4.71020
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REIT $17.03 $20.94 23%5.6540
FCR-UN-TFIRST CAPITAL REIT $14.74 $17.82 21%2.9520
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REIT $17.56 $20.77 18%3.9930
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REIT $34.62 $40.67 17%2.9830
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD $48.95 $57.17 17%1.2540
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REIT $14.09 $16.27 15%2.31011
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC $12.20 $14.08 15%2.3900
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REIT $74.90 $85.50 14%41000
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REIT $8.06 $9.15 14%4.5050
AX-UN-TARTIS REIT $10.39 $11.69 13%5.4450
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REIT $23.53 $26.44 12%7.9350
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROPERITES REIT $51.20 $57.46 12%2.7931
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP $112.74 U.S. 97.42 10%0.1510
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT $12.68 $13.91 10%5.5800
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT $13.24 $14.31 8%4.1440
CRR-UN-TCROMBIE REIT $14.24 $15.34 8%6.3540
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT $12.93 $13.78 7%5.7170
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP $174.68 U.S. 143.5 5%0.5340
CRT-UN-TCT REIT $15.55 $15.96 3%5.2430
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REIT $12.89 $13.21 2%6.2330
WIR-UN-TWPT INDUSTRIAL REIT $19.71 U.S. 15.57 1%4.91010
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP $21.75 U.S.17.17 1%7.9231

S&P/TSX utility stocks

Jan. 29 closeAvg. targetExpected returnYield (%)BuysHoldsSells
ACO-X-TATCO LTD $36.61 $45.00 23%4.9530
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD $18.99 $22.38 18%5.31420
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP $12.10 $14.04 16%6660
EMA-TEMERA INC $53.47 $61.57 15%4.8961
FTS-TFORTIS INC $51.72 $59.23 15%3.9942
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD $31.61 $35.38 12%5.6441
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP $11.22 $12.50 11%1.6820
BLX-TBORALEX INC $50.17 $54.05 8%1.3550
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC $46.85 $50.00 7%2.6741
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP $66.77 U.S.55.31 6%3.81130
H-THYDRO ONE LTD $29.63 $31.21 5%3.4690
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP $36.48 $38.17 5%5.6670
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP $21.31 U.S. 17.25 3%3.7551
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC $31.38 $30.59 -3%2.5371
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC $21.50 $20.29 -6%4.40112
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP $58.05 U.S. 37.59 -17%2.6281

S&P/TSX communications services stocks

Jan. 29 closeAvg. targetExpected returnYield (%)BuysHoldsSells
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC $4.74 $6.45 36%5.1710
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC $21.94 $27.54 26%5.4850
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC $30.60 $38.05 24%2.6920
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC $57.71 $68.15 18%3.51140
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC $108.99 $124.63 14%2.4720
BCE-TBCE INC $54.24 $59.75 10%6.1682
T-TTELUS CORP $26.39 $27.57 4%4.71230

Source: Refinitiv

