Expected returns for income stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index

February is off to a positive start for global stock markets. Stock markets have stabilized from the market volatility created by retail investors late last week.
While the market turbulence and selling pressure experienced over the past few days have eased, an ongoing challenge faced by many investors remains, that is, the low interest rate environment. This is a persistent, serious dilemma faced by investors, both retail and institutional, who depend on reliable income and downside portfolio protection.
For investors on the hunt for yield, listed below are 49 stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index from three high-yielding sectors – real estate, utilities and communication services. The stocks are ranked by anticipated price return (not including yields) based on average target prices by analysts.
It’s important to note that some of these securities with high expected returns and attractive yields may not see near-term price appreciation. Fundamental analysis, knowing the near-term drivers for a security is extremely important. You don’t want to invest in securities with high yields only to watch the value of your portfolio fall if share prices decline. For instance, while many REIT’s offer attractive yields most have yet to see their unit prices return to pre-COVID levels. In the near-term, challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic may continue to weigh on these securities with unit prices remaining depressed.
The three outliers
Interestingly, only three of the 49 securities have negative anticipated price returns. The three outliers are all in the utilities sector – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T), TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-UN-T). These renewable energy plays have seen their stock prices skyrocket. In 2020, their price returns ranged from 40 per cent to over 70 per cent. As a result, many analysts believe these stocks are fully valued given their high valuations relative to historical levels. The share prices of all three securities are currently trading just below record highs.
I would argue that investors should put these three securities on their radar screens and patiently wait for further weakness in their share prices. For longer-term investors, owing a renewable energy stock may represent an attractive core portfolio holding. These stocks have solid fundamentals, growth opportunities, attractive yields in this low interest rate environment, and are benefiting from a focus by investors on responsible investing (i.e. ESG – environment, social and governance) and commitments by governments worldwide to clean energy.
Keep in mind that once companies report their quarterly earnings results in the weeks ahead, target prices could be adjusted meaningfully depending on the reported earnings and management’s earnings outlook (if provided). In addition, some analysts may introduce their 2022 earnings forecasts and adjust their target prices and multiples used to calculate their target prices to reflect their 2022 expectations.
