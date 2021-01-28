Expected returns for the 11 consumer staples stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index

On Wednesday, we saw broad-based selling with no sector immune to the stock market slide.
The S&P/TSX composite index plunged 355 points, or 2 per cent. Profit taking, margin calls, and algorithm trading all helped accelerate losses into the closing bell. The CBOE volatility index, or VIX, commonly used as a stock market fear measure spiked to 37 from 24 during the trading session.
For investors wanting some downside protection during periods of market volatility, stocks in the consumer staples sector offer potential price appreciation combined with dividend income. On Wednesday, consumer staples stocks held up better than the S&P/TSX composite index with eight out of the 11 stocks in this sector declining by 1 per cent or less.
Interestingly, every single stock in this sector has a double-digit expected price return, and this doesn’t include the dividend yield.
Expected top performer
Coming in at number one on the list is a stock with an expected price return of 36 per cent and total return (including the 2.5 per cent dividend yield) of nearly 40 per cent – Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T).
Mississauga-based Maple Leaf Foods manufactures food products under brands including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, and Schneiders Country Naturals.
Over the past few weeks, the share price has been steadily declining but on relatively low volume for the most part. Year-to-date, the stock price is down over 10 per cent. Consequently, the stock is now oversold with an RSI (relative strength index) reading of 25. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.
There have not been any news releases that would warrant such a move lower. However, Maple Leaf Foods is currently experiencing temporary operational challenges due to COVID, delaying the company’s growth objectives. Earnings per share growth is expected to materially increase by 2022. According to Refinitiv, the consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates are $382-million in 2020, $450-million and $547-million in 2022. The Street is forecasting earnings per share to come in at 92 cents in 2020, $1.19 in 2021, jumping to $1.67 in 2022.
The company has a unanimous buy recommendation from eight analysts.
The remaining 10 stocks in the S&P/TSX consumer staples sector are ranked by expected price return in the table below.
Keep in mind that once companies report their quarterly earnings results in the weeks ahead, target prices could be adjusted meaningfully depending on the reported earnings and management’s earnings outlook (if provided). In addition, some analysts may introduce their 2022 earnings forecasts and adjust their target prices and multiples used to calculate their target prices to reflect their 2022 expectations.
