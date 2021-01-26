Expected returns for the 26 financials stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Expected returns for the 26 financials stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In 2020, many short-term investors and traders made very attractive gains in the stock market by following the crowd and investing in popular themes.

In certain areas of the market, we saw just about all boats rise with the tide. For example, numerous stay-at-home stocks rallied with buyers taking little notice of valuations.

In the near-term, this herd mentality is likely to continue. Buyers will chase short-term trends.

Story continues below advertisement

However, for longer-term investors, this is a stock pickers market where companies with strong fundamentals are likely to outperform in the long-run.

For long-term investors, a recommended first step in managing one’s portfolio is sector allocation. Honing in on a sector is the first step because you can select an exceptional company run by a strong management team, but it could be a poor stock in a sector facing challenges, and, without buyers, the stock isn’t going up. After sector allocation comes research, or company due diligence, which may involve fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis.

Based on this investment strategy of sector then stock selection, over the next few weeks, I will be providing readers with a list of companies in the S&P/TSX composite index grouped by sector and ranked according to their expected price returns (excluding dividend or distribution income).

Kicking off this series are stocks in the financials sector, the largest sector, making up approximately one-third of the S&P/TSX composite index.

Interestingly, three of the ‘Big 5’ bank stocks have muted price returns, less than 3 per cent. The outliers are CIBC and Royal Bank, both with 8 per cent price returns (not including dividends) forecast.

The stocks with the highest expected price return are Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-A-T) both with anticipated price gains of 26 per cent.

Expected top performers

Toronto-based Element is a leading fleet management company with operations in North America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Its fleet of vehicles includes cars and trucks, as well as equipment such has forklifts and scissor lifts. The company has a diversified client base serving blue-chip customers across different industries and geographies, including Amazon.

Story continues below advertisement

The company has nine buy recommendations and one sell call (from Jeff Fenwick at Cormark Securities). According to Refinitiv, analysts anticipate earnings will come in at 83 cents per share in fiscal 2020 and rise 11 per cent to 92 cents in fiscal 2021.

Toronto-based Brookfield is an asset management firm operating in more than 30 countries with approximately US$575-billion in assets under management. The company has a diversified portfolio of assets focused in real estate, renewable power, infrastructure, private equity and credit.

The company has 11 buy recommendations and two neutral calls. According to Refinitiv, the consensus FFO (funds from operations) per share estimates are US$2.65 in fiscal 2020, US$2.66 in 2021, jumping to US$3.07 in 2022.

The remaining 24 stocks in the S&P/TSX financials sector are ranked by expected price return in the table below.

Keep in mind that once companies report their quarterly earnings results in the weeks ahead, target prices could be adjusted meaningfully depending on the reported earnings, earnings outlook. In addition, some analysts may introduce their 2022 earnings forecasts and adjusting their target prices and multiples used to calculate their target prices to reflect their 2022 expectations.

Company Jan. 25 close Consensus target Potential return
EFN-TElement Fleet Management Corp. $12.56 $15.88 26%
BAM-A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $49.15 $61.76 26%
ONEX-TOnex Corp $70.09 $87.10 24%
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $16.50 $20.28 23%
IFC-TIntact Financial Corp $145.06 $176.00 21%
SII-T Sprott Inc. $37.44 $43.75 17%
X-TTMX Group Ltd $124.01 $143.86 16%
IAG-TiA Financial Corporation Inc. $58.48 $67.38 15%
FFH-TFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $473.01 $538.88 14%
ECN-TECN Capital Corp. $7.04 $7.90 12%
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $30.54 $33.57 10%
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $23.96 $26.26 10%
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $30.19 $33.00 9%
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $29.85 $32.35 8%
CM-TCIBC $110.97 $120.16 8%
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $60.47 $65.38 8%
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $106.29 $114.41 8%
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $73.51 $77.88 6%
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc. $109.00 $114.00 5%
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $34.87 $36.39 4%
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $30.92 $32.25 4%
BMO-TBank of Montreal $98.14 $101.30 3%
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $31.48 $32.30 3%
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $73.51 $75.22 2%
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $69.94 $69.80 0%
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $43.66 $43.50 0%

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies