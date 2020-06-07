Experts offer mixed outlooks after a puzzling market rally

Is the stock market out of its mind?
Some investment mavens think so. They are skeptical of the record-breaking rally in global share prices over the past two months, including the best 50-day patch in the long history of the benchmark S&P 500 index.
However, the experts differ in their forecasts of what comes next.
Some suggest, not so politely, that stocks are poised for a tumble. Others see a year of stagnation ahead. Still others see modest glimmers of hope so long as bond yields remain at ultralow levels and jobs numbers continue to come in better than expected.
The one thing they can agree on is that the current situation is unprecedented. Never before have advanced economies been slammed shut for so long by official edict, while being simultaneously buoyed up by waves of monetary and fiscal stimuli.
The result is a potentially explosive blend of unusually expensive stocks and unrivalled economic uncertainty, according to Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of money manager GMO LLC in Boston. Mr. Grantham, who built his reputation by warning of the dot-com crash and U.S. housing bubble, now sees good reasons for renewed nervousness.
“The current [price-to-earnings ratio] on the U.S. market is in the top 10 per cent of its history,” he wrote last week. “The U.S. economy, in contrast, is in its worst 10 per cent, perhaps even the worst 1 per cent. In addition, everything is uncertain, perhaps to a unique degree.”
The future could take many shapes, including ones in which the emerging push for political change might permanently change capitalism, Mr. Grantham asserts. Given the risks, “the current market seems lost in one-sided optimism when prudence and patience seem much more appropriate.” This is not just a rhetorical flourish: GMO has already slashed its investments in stocks to reflect its cautious view.
Robert Buckland, global equity strategist at Citigroup Global Markets, is also skeptical of this market rally, if not quite so downbeat about what comes next. He argues the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks are doing everything they can to support economic recovery, but says low interest rates and other stimuli can do only so much to offset ugly fundamentals.
“Equity markets are looking through a dire 2020 toward recovery next year,” Mr. Buckland wrote in a report Thursday. “But we still think that 2021 estimates [for earnings per share] are too high.”
His forecast for corporate earnings globally is a disturbing 32-per-cent below analysts’ consensus estimates, and that is not the only reason he sees for worry. Based on the traditional relationship between share prices and purchasing managers’ indexes of business activity, share prices should be 30 per cent lower than they are now, he asserts.
To be sure, investors usually don’t profit by fighting the Fed. As things stand, the most likely outcome of the battle between exuberant stimulus and dire fundamentals is a stalemate, Mr. Buckland says. “We now expect no gains from global equities over the next 12 months.”
Aswath Damodaran, a professor at New York University and authority on stock valuation, is not so confident the Fed can succeed in holding up stock prices. “Investors overestimate the effect that the Fed has on markets,” he wrote last week on his blog, Musings on Markets. He says it is ultimately economic fundamentals that rule, not central banks.
Since the pandemic began, Prof. Damodaran has been regularly updating a model he has constructed for valuing the S&P 500. He now pegs fair value for the index at 2,926, or about 8 per cent below where it was trading Friday. He figures the surging benchmark is now hovering close to the 90th percentile of potential outcomes – a mathematical way of saying that stock prices seem to have gotten ahead of themselves.
But stocks can still prosper so long as other assets look even less appealing, John Higgins of Capital Economics argues. He acknowledges that economic data have been dire, but notes that investors have few choices when it comes to where to put their money.
Central banks have pushed down bond yields in recent weeks. Compared with those measly bond yields, the dividend yields on stocks look quite appealing – especially since central banks appear willing to engage in even more vigorous acts of financial repression to keep bond yields at ultralow levels.
“In general, with policy support more likely to be extended further than dialed back any time soon, and the world’s largest economies gradually reopening, we think that many risky assets could keep outperforming,” Mr. Higgins wrote in a note last week. On Friday, much better-than-expected jobs numbers for Canada and the U.S. added to his bullish case.
What should investors take away from these varied forecasts? One lesson is that uncertainty is rampant. Another is that investors are not being offered much in the way of potential gains for bearing that uncertainty. This may not mean the market has lost its mind. However, it does suggest it is being too brave for most people’s comfort.
