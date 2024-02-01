Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher Thursday after the previous session’s Fed-fuelled selloff with more big-name tech results due later in the day. Major European markets were mostly lower. TSX futures were positive.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all managed modest gains. A day earlier, all three saw sharp declines, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 2 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday down 0.97 per cent.

“The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, but in the statement came out less dovish than had been expected, with Fed chair Jay Powell leaning against the idea of a March rate cut during the ensuing press conference,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“As far as the statement was concerned, the reference to possible additional rate hikes was removed, while in its guidance the central bank stated that it does not expect it will be appropriate to cut rates until there is greater confidence inflation is moving sustainably towards 2 per cent.”

Futures tied to the Fed’s key rate now suggest a roughly 36-per-cent chance of a March cut, although bets on a May cut increased following Mr. Powell’s news conference.

Later Thursday morning, the Bank of England will deliver its next policy announcement, with markets also expecting that central bank to hold steady on rates. As with the Fed, markets will be looking for indications of when the bank could start cutting rates.

On the corporate side, earnings continue to dominate on both sides of the border.

In Canada, investors will get results from telecom giant Rogers Communications and luxury coat company Canada Goose this morning.

Tech earnings remain in focus on Wall Street, with titans Amazon, Apple and Meta all scheduled to deliver quarterly results after the close of trading.

“They’d better blow investors’ minds,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note. “Otherwise, the tech selloff is poised to gather momentum – despite the falling yields.”

Earlier this week, shares of Google-parent Alphabet took a hit despite beating analysts’ forecasts for revenue and profit in the latest quarter after holiday ad sales disappointed.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.15 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.31 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.79 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.76 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.52 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up in early trading as markets digest the latest comments from the Fed and drew support from efforts in China to underpin the economy.

The day range on Brent was US$80.16 to US$1.29 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.44 to US$76.61.

“Oil prices have pulled back over the last few sessions after surging higher since the start of the year,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent note. “Middle East tensions and disruptions in the Red Sea appear to be among the driving factors here but there is also the fact that countries continue to resiliently cope with high interest rates, which may soon fall.”

The U.S., he said, is at the forefront of that, potentially on course for the “fairytale outcome” of a strong and growing economy, low inflation and falling rates.

“This could boost demand for crude this year more than anticipated and by extension the price,” he said.

Prices also drew support from news this week that a state-backed property project in China has received the first development loan under new measures and two more major cities have eased home-buying curbs, according to Reuters, amid concerns about the court-ordered liquidation of property developer Evergrande.

In other commodities, spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$2,043.80 per ounce by early Thursday morning. On Wednesday, gold hit a more than two-week high of US$2,055.89 before paring gains to end the session 0.1-per-cent higher. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$2,061.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower while its U.S. counterpart rose against a group of world currencies and held near recent highs after the Fed signalled a March rate cut was unlikely.

The day range on the loonie was 74.26 US cents to 74.52 US cents in the early premarket period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies was up 0.39 per cent at 103.67.

The euro fell 0.17 per cent to US$1.0802. Britain’s pound slid 0.28 per cent to US$1.2653 ahead of the Bank of England’s rate decision.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.944 per cent.

Economic news

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 27.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labor costs for Q4.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press