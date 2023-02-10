Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Friday with key indexes headed to a negative week. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were also underwater saw modest gains as traders await the latest reading on hiring in the Canadian economy.

In the early premarket period, S&P and Nasdaq futures were in the red while Dow futures held just above break even. All three posted losses on Thursday, giving up early gains, and are headed for declines for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both down more than 1 per cent heading for the week heading into Friday’s session. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 81.79 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 20,597.75.

“Central bankers, particularly from the Fed, have been out in force stressing caution over interest rate expectations,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“And it’s clearly had an impact following that red-hot [U.S.] jobs report last Thursday. Markets are now pricing in two more hikes from the Fed and possibly one cut later in the year.”

In Canada, markets will get January employment figures before the start of trading. In December, the economy added 104,000 new jobs with the unemployment rate sitting at 5 per cent. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“Our economists look for a small increase in employment [of about 5,000 jobs] to add to the 176,000 surge in positions that played out over the prior four months,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“We also expect a tick up in the unemployment rate to 5.1 per cent — still just off multi-decade lows earlier in the summer. Still, there are early signs that cracks may be forming in the market.”

He noted the excess of job postings relative to available labour has started to edge lower and just under 5 per cent of available jobs were vacant as of November, down from 6 per cent earlier last year. As well, he said, hours worked in December decreased despite strong job growth.

On the corporate side, shares of Lyft sank more than 30 per cent in premarket trading after the ride-sharing company forecast that profit in the current quarter would come in below Wall Street expectations as the company cut prices. Lyft also forecast revenue below expectations in the current quarter.

In Canada, Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced Thursday that it has completed a transformation plan delivering $340-million in annualized savings since February 2020, but said it still incurred a $67.2-million net loss in its most recent quarter, according to The Canadian Press. The plan involved an extensive restructuring and several rounds of layoffs and facility closures over the last three years as it contended with shifting COVID-19 measures and grappled with aligning supply and demand. The company released results after Thursday’s close. Earlier in the day, cannabis company Canopy Growth announcement a major restructuring that would see it cut 800 jobs and close its flagship production facility.

Early Friday, Enbridge and Magna International both report their latest quarterly results.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.81 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.89 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was off 0.57 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.33 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.31 per cent. Reuters reports that Japan’s government is likely to appoint academic Kazuo Ueda as the Bank of Japan’s next governor, a surprise choice that boosted the yen as investors bet he could phase out super-low interest rates sooner than expected.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 2.01 per cent with the tech index down more than 4 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices jumped in early trading and were on track for weekly gains after Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month in the wake of price caps imposed by the West.

The day range on Brent is US$83.93 to US$86.90 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.47 to US$80.33. Both benchmarks were up more than 2 per cent early Friday morning and were heading for weekly gains of more than 8 per cent.

The latest gains came after Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the country plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5 per cent of output.

“Unlike supply disruptions, Russian production cuts have more permanency, given the challenging logistics of ramping up production again in Russia,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in an early note.

“So this cut, in theory, should place a higher floor under oil prices.”

In other commodities, gold prices rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,864.08 per ounce by early Friday morning, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,875.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was up slightly while its U.S. counterpart was treading water against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.21 US cents to 74.55 US cents in the early premarket period.

Traders will be watch the Canadian jobs numbers ahead of the start of the trading day. Economists expect a modest increase in hiring for the month.

On worlds markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures it against six currencies, was last little changed at 103.17. For the week, the index is on track for a 0.2-per-cent gain, which would be its second straight positive week and a run it has not had since October, according to Reuters.

The pound was flat at US$1.2118 after Britain managed to avoid a technical recession, with the economy showing zero growth the fourth quarter of 2022.

The euro fell 0.1 per cent at US$1.0726 and was set for a second straight week of losses.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note edged up to 3.688 per cent in the early hours of Friday morning.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey for February.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press