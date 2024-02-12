Equities

Wall Street futures were flat early Monday with traders awaiting January inflation data in the days ahead. Major European markets were mostly positive. TSX futures were modestly lower.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all traded not far from break even. On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both saw gains while the Dow finished in the red. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Friday’s session up 0.43 per cent.

Key this week will be Tuesday morning’s U.S. inflation data for January.

“The United States isn’t entirely home-free regarding inflation concerns, despite the market’s inclination to suggest otherwise,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“The critical question in the macro-policy realm remains unanswered: Is U.S. inflation moving towards a sustainable trajectory aligned with the Fed’s definition of price stability?” he said.

He said the annual rate of core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs to give a clearer picture of underlying price pressures, is expected to come in at 3.7 per cent. That would be the smallest year-over-year advance since April 2021. Overall inflation, he said, is expected to rise by less than 3 per cent year-over-year for the first time in nearly two years.

“The bottom line is that the Fed still requires more time and data on prices, wages, and demand to ascertain whether inflation will sustainably return to the target before declaring the mission accomplished,” he said.

“However, as of now, they can take comfort in the fact that supply chains remain supportive and cooperative.”

In Canada, earnings continue to roll in through the week. Restaurant Brands International, which operates the Tim Hortons chain, and Shopify report on Tuesday morning. TC Energy and Air Canada release quarterly results on Friday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.40 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.43 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker in early trading with geopolitical risks continuing to drive sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$81.26 to US$81.99 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.02 to US$76.66. Both benchmarks gained about 6 per cent last week.

“This week, OPEC and IEA will release their monthly report on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“Attention will be paid to how they will revise their demand outlook in reaction to the global developments.”

Reuters reported that the Israeli military said on Monday it had conducted a “series of strikes” on southern Gaza that have now “concluded,” days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire proposal from Hamas.

In other commodities, spot gold held its ground at US$2,023.03 per ounce by earl Monday morning. U.S. gold futures were also steady at US$2,037.10 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower while its U.S. counterpart saw slight gains as traders await tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data.

The day range on the loonie was 74.14 US cents to 74.35 US cents in the early premarket period.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.06 per cent at 104.17.

The euro slid 0.10 per cent to US$1.0773. Britain’s pound was down 0.03 per cent at US$1.2625.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.175 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press