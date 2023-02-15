Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Wednesday morning as the latest reading on U.S. inflation fuelled fears of a longer path of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Major European markets steadied after a mixed start. TSX futures were negative.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all in the red. On Tuesday, the Down closed down 0.46 per cent and the S&P 500 slid 0.03 per cent. The Nasdaq ended up 0.46 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.01 per cent by Tuesday’s closing bell.

“The [U.S.] inflation report really needed to over-deliver after the red-hot labour market figures earlier in the month and it simply didn’t do it,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The trend remains positive but it may be stalling and that won’t give the Fed any encouragement to stop raising interest rates.”

He said a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed’s next meeting was never really in doubt but now markets are also looking for one in May and possibly another in June. New figures released on Tuesday showed the annual rate of inflation in the United States slowed to 6.4 per cent in January, but still came in ahead of forecasts.

“What’s more, those rate cuts that were priced in for the end of the year only a couple of weeks ago are no more,” Mr. Erlam said.

“Markets are pricing in the possibility of one but the anticipated year-end rate is now significantly higher, as is the terminal rate.”

Meanwhile, The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that interest rate swaps, which capture market expectations about future rate decisions, have gone from pricing in two rate cuts by the Bank of Canada before the end of the year, to pricing in another rate hike in July and no rate cuts until 2024.

U.S. retail sales for January will be released this morning and are expected to show an increase of 1.9 per cent.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors got the latest results from Suncor Energy after Tuesday’s closing bell. Suncor topped fourth-quarter forecasts, helped by higher crude prices and tighter supply. The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported adjusted operating earnings of $2.43-billion, or $1.81 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts’ estimate of $1.76 per share.

Later Wednesday afternoon, investors will get the latest quarter results from Shopify Inc. and Manulife Financial. Barrick Gold reports this morning.

Elsewhere, the Canadian Real Estate Association will give the latest snapshot of this country’s real estate market ahead of the opening bell. Statistics Canada will offer a reading on December factory sales this morning. Early estimates suggested a decline of 1.8 per cent month-over-month and economists aren’t looking for a big revision.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.17 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.49 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.99 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.43 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down for a second day in early trading after new weekly inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed a rise in oil stocks.

The day range on Brent was US$84.15 to US$85.46 in the predawn period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.57 to US$78.83. Both benchmarks were down more than 1 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

The API said U.S. crude stocks rose by a more-than-forecast 10.5 million barrels last week. Crude prices had already been under pressure after the latest U.S. inflation figures suggested continued rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, raising concerns about demand.

More official figures are due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration later Wednesday morning.

“The bears are in charge of the market this morning as the latest API data showed a massive 10 million barrel build in U.S. oil inventories last week, while Biden Administration announced there would be further releases from the strategic petroleum reserves of 26 million barrels earlier this week,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The more official EIA data is due today, and will show a similar surprise. So, U.S. crude is certainly on its way to test the 50-day-moving-average to the downside, near US$77 per barrel.”

Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at US$1,843.79 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after falling to its lowest since early January on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,852.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker while its U.S. counterpart gained against a group of world currencies amid expectations of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The day range on the loonie was 74.61 US cents to 75 US cents in the predawn period.

The U.S. dollar index, which gauges the currency against its peers, was up 0.23 per cent to 103.49 after closing roughly flat on Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, which hit a 10-month high earlier this month, was down 0.11 per cent at $1.073.

Japan’s yen was off by 0.18 per cent at 133.36 per dollar. It touched a six-week low earlier in the session at 133.44, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.728 per cent early Wednesday morning.

More company news

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says it earned US$117-million in the fourth quarter of 2022, 52.6 per cent down from US$247-million in the same quarter a year earlier, due to significantly lower cash flows from operating activities, which the company attributes to working capital movements related to trade and other receivables. The company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$1.03-billion for the full year, 24.3 per centup from US$832-million in 2021.Earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter were 17 cents, down from 36 cents a year earlier, while earnings per diluted share for the full year were $1.49, up from $1.20 in

2021. -The Canadian Press

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for January.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for January.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for January.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press