Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Thursday with a strong reading on U.S. retail sales helping buoy optimism about the broader economy. Major European markets were higher. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key indexes were hovering not far from break even. On Wednesday, all three saw modest gains, managing to shake off early losses. The S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.08 per cent to close at 20,722.58 on Wednesday.

“We’ve seemingly gone from euphoria at the start of the year on the back of some really encouraging economic data to turning a blind eye to it when it suits,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in an early note.

“It’s all really quite odd, especially when other corners of the market are behaving in a more orthodox manner, which begs the question, what do equity (and crypto) traders know that the rest of us do not?”

He noted the U.S. economy has recently seen a strong jobs report, better-than-expected retail sales numbers and an easing of inflationary pressures, triggering a retreat in gold and an adjustment in bonds to account for U.S. rates likely rising further or, at least, no longer falling this year.

“While I am of the view that the pendulum has now probably swung too far the other way on rate expectations this year, I’m not quite as willing to ignore these releases as many clearly are,” he said. “It could come back to bite them if we don’t see a swift cooling next month.”

In Canada, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee of Finance later in the day. That will be followed this evening by a speech from BoC deputy governor Paul Beaudry on the importance of the central bank’s 2-per-cent inflation target.

“Market attention for both appearances will be on any comments related to what it would take to hike further, especially given Friday’s strong jobs report,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

“In our view, the BoC has set a high bar for further moves, noting an ‘accumulation of evidence’ is needed. As such, a move at the March meeting is very unlikely.”

On the corporate side, U.S.-listed shares of Shopify Inc. were down roughly 9 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter. Shopify said it expects revenue growth in the ‘high-teen’ percentages, while analysts had forecast a rise of nearly 20 per cent, Reuters reported.

On Thursday morning, Canadian investors will get results from Canadian Tire, Cenovus, MTY and RioCan. Fairfax reports after the close.

On Wall Street, DoorDash reports after the closing bell.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.47 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.34 per cent. On Wednesday, the FTSE 100 breached the 8,000-mark for the first time. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.45 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.84 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gave up early gains as rising U.S. inventories offset optimistic demand forecasts.

The day range on Brent was US$84.90 to US$86.21 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$78.22 to US$79.54. Prices had been higher in the overnight period but lost altitude as the North American open approached.

Sentiment was tempered by the latest weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration which showed that crude stocks jumped by 16.3 million barrels to hit 471.4 million barrels last week, the highest since mid-2021.

“Oil prices are very choppy at the moment, with traders having a lot to take in, be that a 500,000 barrel decline in Russian output in March, a strong Chinese economic recovery, and an uncertain global outlook amid ongoing monetary tightening, among other things,”: OANDA’s Craig Erlam said.

Prices drew some support for the latest forecast from the International Energy Agency, which said oil demand would rise by 2 million barrels a day this year on the back of China’s economic reopening. The agency said China will account for almost half of 2023 oil demand growth, Reuters reported.

In other commodities, gold prices were up modestly.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,838.59 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after hitting its lowest level since early January on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,848.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher amid improved risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart pulled back from recent highs against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.57 US cents to 74.87 US cents early Thursday morning.

Traders will be monitoring BoC officials later in the day for indications about what it will take of the Bank of Canada to move from its current conditional pause on interest rates.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.1 per cent to 103.67, after touching a six-week high of 104.11 the previous day, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.07095, having hit six-week lows earlier in the week.

Britain’s pound advanced 0.21 per cent to US$1.2064, after having lost more than 1 per cent on Wednesday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 3.786 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Manulife Financial Corp. says earnings slipped in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier but rose for the full 2022 financial year. The insurance giant says net income attributable to shareholders came in at $1.89-billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $2.08-billion for the same quarter a year earlier. Net earnings attributable to shareholders for the year totalled $7.3-billion, up from $7.1-billion for a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net income of $1.86-billion for the fourth quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv. -The Canadian Press

Cisco Systems Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast and delivered strong second-quarter results, indicating that spending on network infrastructure was staying resilient in the face of an economic slowdown. The maker of routers and other products that run computer networks and the internet said customers were keeping investments steady in systems related to cloud, artificial intelligence and tools for hybrid work. -Reuters

Roku Inc said it was keeping a lid on costs and forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, as the company bet on its streaming devices and content platform to drive growth. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose 10 per cent in premarket trading after Roku also beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and reported a 16-per-cent jump in active users. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 11.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press