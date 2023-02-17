Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Friday with key indexes on track for a mixed week as inflation and interest rate concerns dominate. Major European markets were negative. TSX futures were lower.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key indexes were in the red. On Thursday, all three put in a weaker showing after new U.S. wholesale inflation figures came in ahead of forecasts. Heading into Friday’s session, the Dow is down about half a percentage point on the week while the Nasdaq is up more than 1 per cent. The S&P 500 is flat on the week so far. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Thursday’s session down 0.55 per cent.

“This week was a rude awakening for the disinflation process,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said. “The majority of the data suggest the [U.S.] economy is mostly stronger than what Wall Street was expecting.”

Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials also fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates for longer than many had been expecting.

On Thursday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she saw a compelling case for a half-point increase at the central bank’s last meeting. As well, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he advocated for a half percentage point increase at the Fed’s last meeting.

“Comments from two Fed members were the last nails in the coffin yesterday,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“As a result, the odds for a 50-basis-point hike at the March FOMC meeting stand now around 18 per cent, whereas this probability was just around 9 per cent at the start of this week,” she said in a note.

In Canada, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the Canadian economy may be on track for a recession this year, but it won’t feel as severe as other downturns the country has experienced over the past few decades.

“It’s not going to feel great. But it is not going to feel like what people think of when you say the word recession,” Mr. Macklem said in an appearance before the House of Commons finance committee on Thursday. “You say recession, they think big job losses, very, very painful.”

On the corporate side, Air Canada, the country’s biggest carrier, reported earnings before the start of trading.

In the latest quarter, Air Canada posted a narrower quarterly loss helped by strong demand during the holiday travel season. The carrier also said it expects a “solid demand environment” in 2023. Air Canada’s fourth-quarter adjusted net loss totalled $217-million, or 61 cents per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $577-million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier. The company’s operating revenue rose nearly 71 per cent to $4.68-billion in the most recent quarter.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.61 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.75 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.66 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.28 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower and looked set for a weekly decline as demand concerns linger amid fears interest rate hikes could remain higher for longer than markets had been expecting.

The day range on Brent was US$83.26 to US$84.87 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.62 to US$78.25.

Both benchmarks are down about 3 per cent for the week so far.

“Oil prices are trading lower because Fed hike fears keep the U.S. economy in a recession’s shadow,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Meanwhile, signs of ample supply have also been putting downward pressure on prices. Figures released earlier this week showed a jump in weekly crude inventories.

As well, Reuters reports that the Vedomosti newspaper said on Friday Russian oil producers expect to maintain current volumes of crude oil exports, despite the government’s plan to cut oil output in March. The report cited unnamed sources familiar with the companies’ plans.

In other commodities, gold prices were down and headed for a third consecutive weekly decline.

Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at US$1,822.82 per ounce by early Friday morning, after earlier falling to its lowest since late-December. Gold is down more than 2 per cent for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures slipped 1.3 per cent to US$1,821.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down amid weaker risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart traded around its best level in six weeks on expectations that the Fed will continue to hike rates.

The day range on the loonie was 73.94 US cents to 74.36 US cents in the early premarket period.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Friday. Markets are now looking ahead to next week’s release of the latest Canadian inflation figures.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index rose to 104.24 earlier in the session, its highest since early January. It was last up 0.12 per cent to 103.93 and was on track for a third straight week of gains, according to figures from Reuters.

Against the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar rose 0.68 per cent to 134.85, the highest since mid-December.

Britain’s pound was down 0.53 per cent to $1.192, its lowest since Jan. 6, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.904 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Deere & Co raised its forecast for the fiscal year 2023, benefiting from strong demand for its farm and construction equipment as well as higher pricing. The company expects net income of US$8.75-billion to US$9.25-billion for the year, higher than US$8-billion to US$8.5-billion estimated previously. -Reuters

DoorDash Inc projected full-year core earnings above market estimates on Thursday after rounding out 2022 with stronger-than-expected revenue growth as people bought more food on its app, undeterred by high inflation. The company’s shares rose about 5 per cent in premarket trading. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indexes for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicators for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press