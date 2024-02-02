Equities

Wall Street futures were mostly positive early Friday helped by strength in Meta and Amazon shares while traders await key jobs numbers before the bell. Major European markets were higher. TSX futures advanced.

In the early premarket period, Dow futures were trading near break even while S&P and Nasdaq futures were up. All three saw gains on Thursday, with the S&P and Nasdaq each finishing up more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended 0.46-per-cent higher.

On Friday, markets will get U.S. nonfarm payroll figures before the start of trading. Markets are looking for a gain of about 185,000 jobs in January, down from December’s 216,000. The U.S. jobless rate is seen ticking higher to 3.8 per cent. The figures come days after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signalled that a March rate cut was unlikely.

“Today’s jobs report provides the final obstacle for traders, with market forecasts pointing towards a potential weaker payrolls and increased unemployment rate,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said. “The question for markets is what needs to happen to shake the Fed’s view that a March rate cut is largely off the cards.”

He said, beyond any particularly shocking collapse in payrolls or a spike in unemployment, it looks unlikely that markets will see anything that could force the Fed’s hand.

Canada’s January employment report is due next week.

On the corporate side, shares of Meta Platforms spike more than 16 per cent in premarket trading after Facebook’s parent company announced its first dividend and posted profit and revenue ahead of market forecasts in the latest quarter amid strong ad sales in the holiday shopping period. Amazon stock, meanwhile, added more than 6 per cent in the premarket after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue topped market expectations, helped by strength in its new generative AI features in its cloud and ecommerce businesses, Reuters reported.

This morning, markets will get results from energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron. In Canada, Imperial Oil reports earnings.

Elsewhere, The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports Indigo Books & Music Inc. is considering a proposal from its largest shareholder to take the company private, following a tumultuous year that included a debilitating cyberattack, the departures of board members and senior executives, and mounting financial losses. The offer comes from Onex founder and chairman Gerry Schwartz, Indigo’s controlling shareholder and member of the company’s board. Mr. Schwartz’s personal holding companies, Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments LP, announced on Thursday that they had made a non-binding privatization proposal to acquire all of Indigo’s common shares they do not already own, for $2.25 in cash per share.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.49 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.43 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.70 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.21 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early trading but still looked set for a weekly loss after the OPEC+ group said it would keep output steady.

The day range on Brent was US$78.59 to US$79.44 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.64 to US$74.47. Both benchmarks were down about 5 per cent for the week heading into Friday’s session.

OPEC+ opted this week to keep production levels changed has kept its oil output policy unchanged and will decide next month whether to extend voluntary production curbs.

Elsewhere, gold was headed for its best weekly showing in nine weeks, helped by a recent pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold was steady at US$2,055.59 per ounce by early Friday morning. Gold has climbed nearly 2 per cent so far this week, set for its best weekly gain since early December. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$2,072.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart traded around a one-week low and looked set to record its first weekly loss of the year against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.66 US cents to 74.82 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up about 0.64 per cent against the greenback over the past five days by early Friday morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.13 per cent at 102.91. The index is down about 0.5 per cent for the week so far and is on track for its first weekly loss since December.

The euro gained 0.19 per cent to US$1.0893. Britain’s pound added 0.16 per cent to US$1.2763.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at slightly higher at 3.889 per cent.

More company news

Chevron Corp on Friday reported a sharply lower, US$21.3-billion profit for 2023 as earnings from oil production and refining fuels tumbled during a year of missteps and charges. The No. 2 U.S. oil producer has suffered from delayed expansion programs and higher costs in its oil and gas production business. In refining, U.S. margins fell sharply even as rivals reported better-than-expected results. Despite the nearly 40% fall in annual profit, Chevron announced it would increase its dividend by 8% in a sign of confidence. It returned a record $26.3 billion last year to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for January (final reading).

With Reuters and The Canadian Press